‘No medical reimbursement for retired government employee who underwent treatment for H1N1’

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has dismissed a petition filed by a retired government employee seeking the reimbursement of medical expenses incurred towards treatment for H1N1 influenza.

The court was hearing the petition filed by M.K. Rema Kumari from Nagercoil. She was working as a Junior Engineer in the Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Department. She retired from service in 2017.

She was a member of the New Health Insurance Scheme. She was diagnosed with H1N1 influenza and took treatment at an approved hospital. After recovery in 2018 she filed an application for reimbursement of ₹ 5.29 lakh.

The request of the petitioner was rejected on the grounds that the treatment undertaken was not approved under the government scheme. Therefore, the petitioner was not eligible for medical reimbursement. She challenged the rejection order.

Justice S.M. Subramaniam observed that the scheme was a welfare scheme. Concessions extended to employees should be implemented strictly in accordance with the terms and conditions of the scheme.

If the scheme was diluted by the courts then it would result in unnecessary financial burden to the State Exchequer and such a policy decision was not within the purview of the power of judicial review under the Constitution, the court said.

The court said that in the present case, H1N1 had not been approved in the list of treatments as per the government order. The court cannot grant the relief to provide reimbursement, the judge said.