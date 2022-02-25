Should temples continue to be under government’s control, asks HC 

Tamil Nadu is a land of temples. They have played a central role in our culture. However, their current condition leaves a lot to be desired, the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court observed.

Lands endowed with their maintenance have been gobbled up by private interests. Antique idols have been stolen and smuggled overseas. The temple staff are paid a pittance, observed Justice G.R. Swaminathan.

Further, the court observed that thousands of temples were being neglected. Even pujas were not being performed. Much needs to be done to revive their glory. There is also one fundamental issue concerning the administration of temples.

Questioning the government’s control over temples, the judge asked, “Should they continue to be under the thumb of the government? Should not the government professing to be secular treat all religious institutions on a par? “

Are not knowledgeable and committed activists like T.R. Ramesh justified in arguing that the government should exercise the same degree and level of control over temples as are exercised over churches and mosques? the judge asked.

The judge made the observations while quashing two FIRs registered against the petitioner Rangarajan Narasimhan, an activist. The FIRs were registered against the petitioner after he had made certain remarks against the management of the Sri Ranganathaswamy temple, Srirangam.

The court said that the philanthropic and charitable activities of Venu Srinivasan who was then Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the temple were well known. He spent his time, money and energy for the restoration of a number of temples and Vice-President M. Venkaiah Naidu had commended the renovation and conservation works at the Srirangam temple, the judge said.