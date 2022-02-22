International conference today

The Thiagarajar School of Management would conduct a two-day international conference on trends and innovations for sustainable tourism. The meet, which would be held online, on February 23 and 24, is sponsored by the Indian Council of Social Science Research.

Keynote speakers are from Armenia, Australia, Dubai, Indonesia, Italy, Malaysia, the Philippines, Portugal and the United Kingdom. The organisers hoped that the deliberations would be useful for various stakeholders in the tourism sector. For details, the organisers would provide information on https://tsm.ac.in/ictist/ a press release said here on Tuesday.