HC directs TNSTC to grant notional promotion to man retired in 2012

Taking note of the fact that a man with a law degree was not considered for promotion by the TNSTC authorities in its legal department, while other persons with degrees in technical courses had been promoted, the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court has directed the TNSTC authorities to grant him notional promotion.

The court was hearing a petition filed in 2013 by A.K. Thangavelu. He sought a direction to the TNSTC, Madurai, to promote him to the post of assistant manager (legal) from the post of superintendent (legal). The petitioner attained the age of superannuation and retired from service in 2012.

The TNSTC authorities contended that the petitioner had not attained the cadre of the senior superintendent, which was the feeder category to the post of assistant manager, as per the common service rules. Therefore, he was not eligible for promotion to the post of assistant manager (legal), it was submitted.

Justice S. Srimathy took note of the fact that the petitioner was promoted as superintendent in 2010. He joined TNSTC, Madurai, in 1980 as a clerk. Later, he completed law in 1990. He was not promoted from 1990 to 2010. Even the persons with degrees in technical courses had been promoted.

The court said that the petitioner was entitled to notional promotion from 1995 and directed the authorities to promote him to the post of superintendent (legal) from 1995 and disburse the monetary benefits. The authorities should also grant subsequent notional promotion and grant the monetary benefits, the court said.