Ensure details are provided in application forms correctly, HC tells candidates

Candidates while filling up their application forms should ensure that the details provided by them were correct and in accordance with the certificates or documents they possessed, observed the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court.

The court was hearing a petition filed by advocate M. Kathiravan Ilamurugan. He said he had applied for the post of Assistant Public Prosecutor through online mode and made some mistakes while filling up the application form.

He said that the errors were made unintentionally. However, he was qualified for the post. Certain errors made inadvertently in the application form should not affect his prospects to write the examination for the post, he said.

Justice S.M. Subramaniam observed that when clear instructions were given with regard to filling up the application forms and the applicants having declared the information provided were correct, they could not claim that they had committed mistakes.

In the present case, the petitioner had filled up ‘yes’ in the column that asked as to whether the candidate had cleared the ‘All India Bar Examination’ conducted by the Bar Council of India. Also the petitioner had claimed that he had studied in Tamil medium.

The petitioner completed his law degree in 2008. At that time the Bar Council Examination was not introduced. He should not have answered ‘yes’ in the application form. Also, he did not possess a Person Studied in Tamil Medium certificate, the court said.

When such vital information was inadvertently or incorrectly stated, the applications would be automatically rejected. The objective of the instructions given to candidates would become meaningless. If such mistakes were condoned, they would result in disaster. A large number of candidates who committed similar mistakes would also claim the benefit of writing the examination, the court said and dismissed the petition.