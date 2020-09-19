68 test positive in Madurai

A total of 68 people in Madurai tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday, taking the overall tally to 15,792. All the cases were indigenous. The total number of discharged patients rose to 14,655 as 38 people went home.

The death toll remained at 377 as there was no death. The total number of active cases as on date is 760. Virudhunagar district recorded 55 fresh cases that took up the total number of cases to 13,984. With 94 patients getting discharged on Saturday, the number of patients who have were discharged till date is 13,473. The number of active cases has come down to 304.

Theni district had 55 new cases taking the tally to 14,167. There were 81 discharges. The were 636 active cases.

Dindigul had 74 fresh cases and the tally stands at 8,304. Hospitals discharged 88 patients and 619 cases were active.

Ramanathapuram district had 31 new cases and the tally remains at 5,363. Hospitals discharged 40 patients.

Sivaganga district had 37 fresh cases taking the tally to 4,738. Fifty patients were discharged from hospitals and number of active cases remained at 261. According to the state medical bulletin, in southern Tamil Nadu comprising 10 districts, Tirunelveli alone had 1,041 active cases as on Saturday while other districts had less than 1,000 cases.

Even as the number of fatalities has come down in southern districts, the number of fresh cases refuses to come down.

Adding 108 new cases on Saturday, the tally of Tirunelveli district moved up to 11,729 and the number of active cases rose to 1,041 even as 115 patients were discharged and two patients died of the viral infection to take the fatality to 195.

In Kanniyakumari district, the tally rose to 11,652 and the number of active cases moved up to 658 after 105 patients tested positive for COVID-19 after 197 patients were discharged from hospitals. The district’s fatality continued to stand at 215.

Thoothukudi district recorded 65 fresh cases and the tally went up to 12,775 and the number of active cases to 770 after 94 patients were discharged. Thoothukudi did not witness any death so that the fatality stood at 119.

Tenkasi district did not record any death but added 65 new cases to have 542 active patients after 94 cases were discharged and the tally stands at 6,703.