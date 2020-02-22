Madurai youth appointed chair member of NCDRC

A Madurai-based techie Dhinesh Pandian, 29, has been appointed the chair member of National Cyber Defence Research Centre to work in the field of cyber threats and its prevention.

Mr. Pandian, an engineering graduate in Electronics and Communication, and CEO of Geomeo Informatics, a start-up providing technological solutions to various social issues, has been working with Tamil Nadu Police for the last two years.

“We started working with Madurai City police and Madurai rural district police in providing technology-based police-public interaction through mobile applications. I have developed apps from few more district police units too,” he said.

His major contribution to the Tamil Nadu Police was CopsEye, an app for the Police Department that works on facial recognition technology to trace wanted persons using their photographs or videos.

In recognition of his passion, knowledge and expertise in cyber security field, National Cyber Safety and Security Standards has appointed him as the honorary chair member to work with a cyber expert team to analyse and forecast cyber threats through malwares and provide solutions to prevent cyber threats.

Superintendent of Police N. Manivannan appreciated Mr. Pandian.