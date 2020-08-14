Madurai witnesses a plunge

MADURAI

14 August 2020 21:53 IST

Only 46 people tested positive in the district on Friday

The COVID-19 positive cases in Madurai district saw a plunge as 46 people tested positive on Friday taking the tally of cases to 12,561.

According to the State Health Bulletin, all the cases were indigenous. The number of discharges from various COVID-19 treatment facilities on Friday was 44 with which the total number of discharges rose to 11,195. The total number of active cases as on date was 1,057. One patient succumbed to the disease on Friday. The death toll stands at 309.

Advertising

Advertising

Virudhunagar recorded two more COVID-19 deaths taking the death toll to 146. However, after a gap of nine days, fresh positive cases have declined to two-digit to stand at 90. On August 5, it had recorded 67 positive cases. With this the total number of positive cases has increased to 10,938. As 212 patients got discharged on Friday (9,492 discharged till date), the number of active patients stands at 1,300

In Theni, 367 patients were tested on a single day with which the tally has risen to 9,489. There were 175 discharges. The number of people who died so far stands at 112.

Dindigul district had 138 positive cases. The total number stands at 4,524. The hospitals had discharged 42 people. There were 87 deaths so far.

Ramanathapuram district had 58 fresh cases and the total number of positive cases stands at 3,898. The number of people discharged from hospitals was 49. The number of people who had succumbed to the virus was 48 till date.

In Sivaganga, there were 68 new cases with which the tally has risen to 3,271. As many as 68 patients were discharged from hospitals on a single day. So far 75 people had died in the district.

Southern districts

While 862 patients were discharged from hospitals in southern districts on Friday, this region lost 14 more patients to the viral infection to take the total fatality to 366.

Kanniyakumari that added 128 more new patients on Friday saw the death of five positive patients undergoing treatment in various hospitals. While the number of active cases in the district stands at 1,495, it has recorded 7,178 cases so far. On getting cured from the infection, 5,575 patients have been discharged.

Tirunelveli, housing 1,444 active cases as on Friday, added 117 fresh cases to take its tally to 7,229. The number of cases recovered rose to 5,675 as 210 cases were discharged on Friday. After four more patients succumbed on Friday, the district’s fatality stands at 110.

Thoothukudi recorded a significant drop as it received only 60 patients on Friday, the lowest among the southern districts, taking the tally to 9,790 and the number of active cases to 1,335 after 222 patients were discharged from various hospitals.

As the district lost a patient to the viral infection, the total number of fatality rose to 83.

Tenkasi that lost four patients on Friday added 93 new cases to take the tally to 3,725 and the number of active cases to 1,347 after 161 persons were discharged.