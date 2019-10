MADURAI TODAY

RELIGION

Selva Vinayagar Temple: Discourse on ‘Aanmeega Jothidam’ by P.A. Ponniah, Railway Colony, 7 p.m.

Tiruvalluvar Kazhagam: Discourse on ‘Moovar Kural’ by M. Vijayaraman, North Aadi Street, Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple, 7 p.m.

Tiruvalluvar Mandram: Discourse on ‘Periapuranam’ by Cherai P. Balakrishnan, Sakthi Velammal Nagar, S.S. Colony, 5 p.m.

Ramakrishna Mutt: Bhajan and aarathi, New Natham Road, 6.30 p.m.

Anushatin Anugraham: Discourse on ‘Kambaramayanam’ by Tiruchi Kalyanaraman, Friends M.R.P. Tirumana Mandapam, Jawahar Second Street, S.S. Colony, 6.30 p.m.

CULTURE

International Sivananda Yoga Vedanta Centre: Yoga and meditation classes; 444 KK Nagar East Ninth Street, 6 a.m., 6.30 p.m., and 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. (for women).

Prajapita Brahmakumaris Ishwariya Vishwa Vidyalaya: Free rajayoga meditation classes; 36 Meenakshi Nagar, P and T Nagar; 40 Sambandamoorthy Street; 47 B CMR Road and 357 Anna Nagar, 6.30 a.m. and 5.30 p.m.

GENERAL

Thiagarajar College: Inauguration of entrepreneurship awareness camp by M. Chinnathambi, Director, Khadi and Village Industries Commission; D. Pandiaraja, Principal, presides, Diamond Jubilee Hall, 9 a.m; State-level students’ seminar on ‘Current Indian economic scenario;’ T.D. Ponraj speaks, Main Hall, 9 a.m.

Saraswathi Narayanan College: Inauguration of science exhibition by Muthumanikandan, Assistant Commissioner of Income Tax; K. Karuppasamy of Hebrew University, Israel, addresses; M. Kannan, Principal, presides, Perungudi, 9.30 a.m.

A.M. Jeyabalan Memorial Trust: Programme on ‘Recent advancements in root canal treatment using microscope,’ Nala Dental Hospital,Chokkikulam, 11 a.m.

Alcoholics Anonymous: Meeting; R.C. Church, Sivaganga Road, Melur, 6.30 p.m.; Prasanna Venkateswara Higher Secondary School; Dheep Hospital, K. Pudur, and Loyola Technical Institute, Gnanaolivupuram, 7 p.m.