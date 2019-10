MADURAI TODAY

RELIGION

Selva Vinayagar Temple: Navaratri celebrations, debate as part of the 9th day celebrations, Railway Colony, 7 p.m.

Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple: Siva Puja; vocal concert by R. Anandhalakshmi, 8 a.m.; bharatanatyam by Lalitha Ravi’s students, 9 a.m.; bharatanatyam by Seethalakshmi Srinivasan’s students, 10 a.m.; bharatanatyam by students of N. Amutha, 4 p.m.; performance by students of Sri Kalakshetra Arts and Cultural Trust, 6 p.m.; discourse by K. Gnanasambandan on ‘Sakthi thaa sakthiye’, 7 p.m.

Tiruvalluvar Mandram: Discourse on ‘Kamban Kavithai’ by A. Arumugam, Sakthi Velammal Nagar, S.S. Colony, 5 p.m.

Swami Tatwananda Ashram: Swami Samananda conducts ‘Bhagavad Gita’ class, Ayiram Vaisyar Primary School, South Avanimoola Street, 6.45 p.m.

Sri Ramasamy Sri Navaneetha Krishnasamy Devasthanam: Navaratri urchavam, veena concert by S. Vaparvathi, flute concert by S. Meenakshi, North Masi Street, 6 p.m.

Chinmaya Mission: Religious discourse by Swami Sivayoganandha, Doak Nagar, 6.30 p.m.

Sringeri Sri Sarada Peetam: Lalitha Sahasranama Laksharchanai, Medha Dhakshinamoorthy Alankaram, Amman Sannadhi Street, 7 p.m.; Medha Dakshinamoorthy alankaram, laksharchanai, Chandi parayana deeparadana, Bypass Road, 7.p.m.

CULTURE

Tiruvalluvar Kazhagam: Tirumavalavan speaks on ‘Tirumandhiram’, North Aadi Street, Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple, 7 p.m.

International Sivananda Yoga Vedanta Centre: Yoga and meditation classes; 444 KK Nagar East Ninth Street, 6 a.m., 6.30 p.m., and 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. (for women).

Prajapita Brahmakumaris Ishwariya Vishwa Vidyalaya: Free rajayoga meditation classes; 36 Meenakshi Nagar, P. and T. Nagar; 40 Sambandamoorthy Street; 47 B CMR Road and 357 Anna Nagar, 6.30 a.m., 5.30 p.m.

GENERAL

The Institution of Engineers (India), Madurai Local Centre: ‘World Habitat Day 2019’, Prof. M. Kottaisamy, Head, Department of Chemistry, Thiagarajar College of Engineering, speaks on ‘Frontier technologies as an innovative tool to transform waste to wealth’, Surveyor Colony, 6.30 p.m.

Alcoholics Anonymous: Meeting, Holy Redeemers Church, Periyar bus stand, 7 a.m.; AG Church Gomathipuram, and Quality Care Hospital, Ellis Nagar, 7 p.m.

///////

TUESDAY

RELIGION

Selva Vinayagar Temple: Navaratri celebrations, 10th day celebrations, discourse on ‘Thevaram’ by Murugeswari and group, Railway Colony, 7 p.m.

Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple: ‘Vijayadasami’ celebrations, cultural performance by Madurai Isai Sangam group, 8 a.m.; bharatanatyam by students of Kairiya, 10 a.m.; performance by students of Sivasakthi Natyalaya, 11 a.m.; performance by G. Ajith Kumar, 9 p.m.; performance by 108 veena players, led by Shobana, 4 p.m.

Vijayadasami celebrations: 108 veena players, led by S. Mallika, to perform, Shankara Seetharaman delivers special address, Sri Prasanna Venkatesa Perumal Temple, 5 p.m.

Tiruvalluvar Mandram: Discourse on ‘Tirukkural’ by K. Rajendran, Sakthi Velammal Nagar, S.S. Colony, 5 p.m.

Sri Ramasamy Sri Navaneetha Krishnasamy Devasthanam: Navaratri urchavam, procession of deity, North Masi Street, 6 p.m.

Chinmaya Mission: Cultural performance by Chinmaya Yuva Kendra, Doak Nagar, 6.30 p.m.

Sringeri Sri Sarada Peetam: Lalitha homa, Poornahuthi kanya, Suvasini & Dhampathi pujas, Amman Sannadhi Street; 8 a.m.; Chandi Parayana deeparadana, Bypass Road, 7 p.m.

CULTURE

Tiruvalluvar Kazhagam: Umarani speaks on ‘Kasi Kalambagam’, North Aadi Street, Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple, 7 p.m.

International Sivananda Yoga Vedanta Centre: Yoga and meditation classes; 444 KK Nagar East Ninth Street, 6 a.m., 6.30 p.m., and 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. (for women).

Prajapita Brahmakumaris Ishwariya Vishwa Vidyalaya: Free rajayoga meditation classes; 36 Meenakshi Nagar, P. and T. Nagar; 40 Sambandamoorthy Street; 47 B CMR Road and 357 Anna Nagar, 6.30 a.m., 5.30 p.m.

GENERAL

Alcoholics Anonymous: Meeting, Tamilarasi School, Melur, 6.30 p.m.; St. Mary’s Higher Secondary School, East Veli Street; De Nobili Pastoral Centre, K. Pudur, and R.C. School, Palanganatham, 7 p.m.