MADURAI TODAY

RELIGION

Selva Vinayagar Temple: Navaratri festival fifth day events, Dr. Kalidas students present, Railway Colony, 6 p.m.

Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple: Navaratri festival celebration; Bharatanatyam by students of R. Srivarshini, 9 a.m.; devotional music by ‘Kalaimamani’ M. Thanjai Rajan, 10 a.m; ‘Paatum Bharathamum’ by Madurai Angu Suruthi, 11 a.m.; bharatanatyam by Chennai K.P. Kokilavani’s students, 12 noon; bharatanatyam by Shivani Shandilya, 4 p.m.; devotional music by S.P. Geetha Bharathi, 5 p.m.; bharatanatyam by T. Bhavani’s students, 6 p.m.; bharatanatyam by V. Satishkumar, 7 p.m.; bharatanatyam by Mutharasi Ravi, 8 p.m.; bharatanatyam by M.S. Nandini, 9 p.m.

Navaneetha Krishnaswamy Devasthanam: Navaratri celebrations, deity procession, Ramayana Chavadi Lane, North Masi, 6 p.m.

Tiruvalluvar Mandram: Discourse on ‘Tiruvarutpa’ by M. Vijayaraman, Sakti Velammal Nagar, S.S. Colony, 5 p.m.

Sringeri Sarada Peetam: Lalitha Sahasranama laksharchana Chandi parayana, Suvasini and Kanya puja, 9 a.m.; Indhrani alankaram, diparadhanai, Bypass Road, 7 p.m.

Sringeri Sri Sarada Peetam: Lalitha Sahasranama laksharchana, 88 Amman Sannidhi, 7 p.m.

Ramakrishna Mutt: Bhajan and aarathi, New Natham Road, 6.30 p.m.

Chinmaya Mission: Navaratri festival, Madurai Nrutya Natyalaya students present bharatanatyam, 7th Cross Street, Doak Nagar, 6.30 p.m.

Anushathin Anugraham: Discourse on ‘Sri Maha Periayavaa Mahimai’ by Nellai Balu, Friends MRP Kalyana Mandapam, Jawahar Second Street, S.S. Colony, 6.30 p.m.

CULTURE

Kadambavanam Trust for Culture & Heritage: Three-day Kadambavanam Tamil residential value camp; students of Goodshepherd School, Thoothukudi, participate, Parali, 6 a.m.

Kaviarasu Kannadasan Narpani Mandram: Remembrance of Kamrajar and Ma.Po.Si, R. Chokkalingam presides, Vijaya Printers, TPK Road, 9 a.m.

International Sivananda Yoga Vedanta Centre: Yoga and meditation classes; 444 KK Nagar East Ninth Street, 6 a.m., 6.30 p.m., and 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. (for women).

Prajapita Brahmakumaris Ishwariya Vishwa Vidyalaya: Free rajayoga meditation classes; 36 Meenakshi Nagar, P and T Nagar; 40 Sambandamoorthy Street; 47 B CMR Road and 357Anna Nagar, 6.30 a.m. and 5.30 p.m.

GENERAL

Anna University: MBA department conducts a lecture, K. Rajan Diehl, Deputy Manager, NSE, Chennai, speaks on ‘Investments opportunities in stock market’, Conference Hall, Regional Campus, 9.30 a.m.

Sethu Institute of Technology: Two-day workshop on ‘Hardware product design’, M. Parthiban, Managing Director, Caliber, Salem, chief guest, founder Mohamed Jaleel presides, ECE Seminar Hall, 10 a.m.

Madurai Sivakasi Nadars Pioneer Meenakshi Women’s College: Lecture on ‘Pointers in C programming’, P. Suresh, Associate Professor, Sethu Institute of Technology, addresses, Smart Class Room, 10.30 a.m.

S. Vellaichamy Nadar College: Department of Computer Applications conducts workshop on ‘Word press CMS’, R. Ananda Prabhu, Head, Digitargetz, chief guest, MCA Audio-visual Hall, 9.30 a.m.

SLS MAVMM Ayira Vaisyar College: 280th Readers’ Forum, G. Sivaji Ganesan, Principal, presides, Kallampatti, 2.30 p.m.

Gandhi Museum: 150 years of celebrating the Mahatma, G. Ganesh Anand presents ‘karagam’, 5.30 p.m.; ‘Kalaimamani’ Tirupur Krishnan discourse, 6 p.m.

Alcoholics Anonymous: Meeting, Dheep Hospital, K. Pudur; Kalangarai Vilakkam Church, West Anupanadi; and Rosary Church, Town Hall Road, 7 p.m.