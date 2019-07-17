Madurai today

RELIGION

Selva Vinayagar Temple: Discourse on ‘Thirumandirathil Ariviyal’ by Shanmuga Thirukumaran, Railway Colony, 7 p.m.

Tiruvalluvar Mandram: Discourse on ‘Tiruvarutpa’ by M. Vijayaraman, Sakthi Velammal Nagar, S. S. Colony, 5 p.m.

CULTURE

International Sivananda Yoga Vedanta Centre: Yoga and meditation classes; 444 KKNagar East Ninth Street, 6 a.m., 6.30 p.m., 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. (for women).

Prajapita Brahmakumaris Ishwariya Vishwa Vidyalaya: Free rajayoga meditation classes; 36 Meenakshi Nagar, P and T Nagar; 40 Sambandamoorthy Street; 47 B CMR Road and 357 Anna Nagar, 6.30 a.m. and 5.30 p.m.

GENERAL

Madurai District Tiny and Small-Scale Industries Association: ‘Tex Next 2019’ commences, inaugural address by M. Karunakaran, Director of Handlooms and Textiles, Government of Tamil Nadu, special address by T.S. Rajasekar, District Collector, MADITSSIA Hall, 11 a.m.

Mannar Thirumalai Naicker College: Guest lecture on commerce by P. Mohamed Nazar, Pasumalai, 12 noon.

Alcoholics Anonymous: Meeting; Dheep Hospital, Alagarkoil Road, K. Pudur; Kalangarai Vilakkam Church, Mela Anuppanadi, and Rosary Church, Town Hall Road, 7 p.m.