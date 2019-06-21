Madurai Today

RELIGION

Selva Vinayagar Temple: Discourse on ‘Tiruvarutpa’ by M. Vijayaraman, Railway Colony, 7.30 p.m.

Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple: Thevaram-Tiruvasagam classes, Tirukkalyana Mandapam, 5 p.m.

Karpaga Vinayagar Temple: Discourse on ‘Kumbakarnan’ by Tiruchi Kalyanaraman, Poonga Nagar Colony, K. K. Nagar, 6.15 p.m.

Radha Krishnan Temple: Special puja, Yadava Cultural Association, Surveyor Colony, 6 p.m.

Panniru Tirumurai Mandram: Discourse on ‘Tiruppugazh’ by N. S. Sundararaman, Dandayuthapaniswamy Temple, Iravadanallur, 5 p.m.

Ramakrishna Mutt: Discourse on ‘Mahangalin Varalaru’ by K. R. Natesan, 5.45 p.m.; bhajan and aarathi, New Natham Road, 6.30 p.m.

Madurai Ayyappa Seva Sangam: Discourse on ‘Bhagavad Gita’ by Sivayogananda of Chinmaya Mission, Ayyappan Temple, Vilacheri Main Road, Muniyandipuram, 6.30 p.m.

Tiruvalluvar Mandram: Discourse on ‘Tirumurai’ by R. Umarani, Sakthi Velammal Nagar, S. S. Colony, 5 p.m.

Swami Tatwananda Ashram: Samananda conducts Bhagavad Gita class, P and T Nagar, 6.45 p.m.

CULTURE

International Sivananda Yoga Vedanta Centre: Yoga and meditation classes; 444 KK Nagar East Ninth Street, 6 a.m., 6.30 p.m., 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. (for women).

Prajapita Brahmakumaris Ishwariya Vishwa Vidyalaya: Free rajayoga meditation classes; 36 Meenakshi Nagar, P and T Nagar; 40 Sambandamoorthy Street; 47 B CMR Road and 357 Anna Nagar, 6.30 a.m. and 5.30 p.m.

GENERAL

Anna University: Faculty development programme on ‘Entrepreneurship,’ Keezha Kuyilkudi, 10 a.m.

Subbalakshmi Lakshmipathy College of Science: Seminar on ‘Challenges and opportunities in logistics sector;’ G. R. Balakrishnan speaks, TVR Nagar, Aruppukkottai Road, 1.30 p.m.

Velammal College of Engineering and Technology: Faculty development programme on ‘Outcome-Based Education,’ Viraganoor, 10.15 a.m.

Gandhi Museum: Book review by R. Devadoss, M. P. Gurusamy presides, Library Hall, 5.30 p.m.

Institute of Company Secretaries of India: Seminar on ‘Impact of SEBI (LODR) (Amendment) Regulation 2018 for annual report;’ V. Rajesh, M. Suresh Kumar, J. Balasubramanian and G. Saravanakumar address, Hotel Heritage, 10 a.m. address

M. S. Chellamuthu Trust and Research Foundation: Meeting on ‘Needs of parents of children with mental disabilities;’ Ramu speaks, Aakaash Special School, Ayathampatti, Alagarkoil, 10.30 a.m.

Centre for Vocational Rehabilitation and Placement: Gangadharan speaks on ‘Importance of yoga,’ Ramaiah Street, Shenoy Nagar, 2.30 p.m.

Sriman SRV Makkal Nala Mandram: Distribution of free notebooks to students by K. S. K. Rajendran, former MLA, and V. Shanmugasundaram; G. Ayyalraj presides, Malligai Tirumana Mahal, Harveypatti, 10 a.m.

Insurance Corporation Employees’ Union: 33rd conference of working women of Life Insurance Corporation of India, Madurai Division; Geetha Ilangovan addresses, T. Chitra presides, Justice V. R. Krishna Iyer Community Hall, Lake View Road, K. K. Nagar, 9.30 a.m.

Topkids: Counselling programme, Railway Hospital, 10 a.m.

Alcoholics Anonymous: Meeting; Ahana Hospital, Anna Bus Stand; Quality Care Hospital, Ellis Nagar, and R. C. School, Palanganatham, 7 p.m.