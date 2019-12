MADURAI TODAY (WEDNESDAY)

RELIGION

Selva Vinayagar Temple: Hanuman Jayanthi, special pujas, Railway Colony, 4.30 p.m.

Sringeri Sri Sharada Peetham: Hanumath Jayanthi - Srimath Sundarakanda parayanam, Bypass Road, 9 a.m.; Hanumath Jayanthi puja, 6 p.m.

Saiva Sithantha Sabai: Discourse on ‘Thiruvempavai’ by S.S. Inbasekar, South Aadi Street, 7 p.m.

Chinmaya Mission: Hanuman Jayanthi, special pujas, Doak Nagar, 8.30 a.m.

Gita Bhavanam: 72nd annual Gita yagnam, Gita parayanam and yagam, No. 3 Gita Bhavanam Lane, Kamarajar Salai, 7.30 a.m.

Sri Chattanatha Bagavathar: Sri Thiagaraja Ramayanam sangeetha upanyasam, West Masi Street, 6 p.m.

Tiruvalluvar Mandram: Discourse on ‘Sekkilar Senthamil’ by P. Balakrishnan, Sakthi Velammal Nagar, S.S. Colony, 5 p.m.

The American College: Christmas Communion Service, J. John Jeya Kamaraj speaks, Rev. Immanuel Joshua leads, Jubilee Chapel, 6 p.m.

CULTURE

Madurai Srimad Venkataramana Bhagavathar Seva Samaj: 239th jayanthi of Srimad Venkataramana Bhagavathar; music concert by A.G. Sankar and group, Sourashtra Sabai, 13 South Krishnan Koil Street, 9 a.m.

International Sivananda Yoga Vedanta Centre: Yoga and meditation classes; 444 KK Nagar East Ninth Street, 6 a.m., 6.30 p.m., and 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. (for women).

Prajapita Brahmakumaris Ishwariya Vishwa Vidyalaya: Free rajayoga meditation classes; 36 Meenakshi Nagar, P and T Nagar; 40 Sambandamoorthy Street; 47 B CMR Road and 357 Anna Nagar, 6.30 a.m. and 5.30 p.m.

GENERAL

Chinmaya Mission: ‘SEED 2019’, winter camp for children, Doak Nagar, 9.30 a.m.

Madurai District Tiny and Small-Scale Industries Association: Business model and business plan preparation, 10-day programme, MADITSSIA Hall, Ambedkar Road, 10 a.m.

New Century Book House: 34th Annual Book Expo, No. 79-80 West Tower Street, 9.30 a.m.

Tamil Nadu Chamber of Commerce and Industry: 16th edition of Chamber Trade Fair, Tamukkam Grounds, 11 a.m.

Nala Dental Hospital and A.M. Jeyabalan Memorial Trust: Awareness camp on ‘Benefits of dental implants and dental consultation’, Chinna Chokkikulam, 11 a.m.

Alcoholics Anonymous: Meeting; R.C. Church, Sivaganga Road, Melur, 6.30 p.m.; Prasanna Venkateswara Higher Secondary School; Dheep Hospital, K. Pudur; and Loyola Technical Institute, Gnanaolivupuram, 7 p.m.