MADURAI TODAY (Wednesday and Thursday, Jan. 15,16)

RELIGION

Selva Vinayagar Temple: Pongal celebrations, Railway Colony, 8 a.m.

Meenakshi Temple: Thevaram-Tiruvasagam classes, Tirukkalyana Mandapam, 5 p.m.

Ramakrishna Mutt: Aarathi and bhajan, New Natham Road, 6.30 p.m.

Sri Sarada Peetam: Dhanur Madha puja, Bypass Road, 5 a.m.; Amman Sannidhi, 6 a.m.

Thiruvalluvar Mandram: Discourse on ‘Periya Puranam’ by P. Balakrishnan, Sakti Velammal Nagar, S.S. Colony 5 p.m.

Gita Bhavanam: Gita parayanam and yagnam, 7.30 a.m.; discourse by T.K. Soundararajan, No. 3 Gita Bhavanam Lane, Kamarajar Salai, 6.30 p.m.

Sri Ramasamy Sri Navaneetha Krishnasamy Devasthanam: Thiruvaimozhi rendaam pathu, aarathi, Ramayana Chavadi, North Masi Street, 7 p.m.

Tiruppavai-Tiruvembavai Music School: 108 thiruvilakku puja & valedictory function of 66th Paavai celebrations, Sri Seelakari Amman Temple, West Masi Street, 6 p.m.

CULTURE

Sri Sathguru Sangeetha Samajam: 173rd Sri Thiagaraja Aradanai utsavam, unchavruthi, 7 a.m., Nagaswaram by Needamangalam N.S. Swaminathan, Sri Thiagaraja aradanai-pancharatna keerthanai, 10 a.m.; vocal by K. Narayanan and S. Ananthakrishnan, 6.45 p.m.; students of Sri Sathguru Sangeetha Vidyalayam present ‘Sri Thiagarajarin Urchava Samprathaya Keerthanai’, 7.15 p.m.; Sri Anjaneya Urchavam by Madurai Shyam brothers - Subramanian and Gopalakrishnan, Lakshmi Sundaram Hall, 7.45 p.m.

Akila Bharatha Sadhu Sangam Madurai (Trust): Sri Bhagawath Guna Pravachanam by Sri Venkatakrishna Swamigal, ‘Sita Kandam’, Sri Sringeri Mutt, Bypass Road, 6.30 p.m.

International Sivananda Yoga Vedanta Centre: Yoga classes; 444 KK Nagar East Ninth Street, 6 a.m., 6.30 p.m., and 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. (for women).

Prajapita Brahmakumaris Ishwariya Vishwa Vidyalaya: Free rajayoga meditation classes; 36 Meenakshi Nagar, P and T Nagar; 40 Sambandamoorthy Street; 47 B CMR Road, and 357 Anna Nagar, 6.30 a.m. and 5.30 p.m.

GENERAL

The American College: DST-Inspire Science Camp 2020, V. Ponraj, former scientist, inaugurates, Principal M. Davamani Christober presides, Main Hall, 9 a.m.

Karki Padipagam: Celebrating the 179th birth anniversary of Pennicuick, MP Su. Venkatesan garlands statue, freedom fighter A. Alagamperumal distributes sweets, PWD Office campus, Tallakulam, 10.30 a.m.

Kadambavanam: Pongal celebrations, Parali, 8 a.m.

Vidiyal: Pongal celebration, Rathinapuram, 8 a.m.

Alcoholics Anonymous: Meeting, Prasanna Venkateswarar HSS, behind Sourashtra Boys School, Kamarajar Salai, Dheep Hospital, K. Pudur, and Loyola Institute, A.A. Road, Arapalayam, 7 p.m.

THURSDAY

RELIGION

Selva Vinayagar Temple: Maattu Pongal, Railway Colony, 8 a.m.

Meenakshi Temple: Thevaram-Tiruvasagam classes, Tirukkalyana Mandapam, 5 p.m.

Ramakrishna Mutt: aarathi and bhajan, New Natham Road, 6.30 p.m.

Thiruvalluvar Mandram: Discourse on ‘Thiruvarutpa’ by M. Vijayaraman, Sakti Velammal Nagar, S.S. Colony 5 p.m.

Sri Ramasamy Sri Navaneetha Krishnasamy Devasthanam: Thiru Adyayana urchavam, Thiruvaimozhi rendaam pathu ends; aarathi, Ramayana Chavadi, North Masi Street, 7 p.m.

CULTURE

GENERAL

Vidiyal: Drawing and Painting, Rathinapuram, 9.30 a.m.

Nala Dental hospital and A.M. Jeyabalan Memorial Trust: Information and Benefits of Dental Implants and Dental Consultation, Dr J Kannaperuman, 11 a.m.

Alcoholics Anonymous: Meeting, Dheep Hospital K. Pudur; Kalangarai Vilakkam Church, West Anupanadi; and Rosary Church, Town Hall Road, 7 p.m.