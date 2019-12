Engagements in Madurai on December 17, 2019

RELIGION

Gita Bhavanam: 72nd annual Gita yagnam, Gita parayanam and yagam, No. 3 Gita Bhavanam Lane, Kamarajar Salai, 7.30 a.m.

Sringeri Sri Sharada Peetham: Dhanur masa puja, Bypass Road, 5 a.m.; Dhanur madha puja, Amman Sannidhi Street, 6 a.m.

Tiruppavai-Tiruvempavai Isai Palli: Special puja, West Masi Street, 6 p.m.

CULTURE

Sri Sathguru Sangeetha Samajam and Madurai Athirudhra Mahayagna Committee: Margazhi Bakthi thiruvizha, discourse on ‘Siva leela’ by Damodara Dikshithar, Lakshmi Sundaram Hall, 6.30 p.m.

Tiruvalluvar Mandram: Talk on ‘Tirukkural’ by K. Rajendran, Sakthi Velammal Nagar, S.S. Colony, 5 p.m.

International Sivananda Yoga Vedanta Centre: Yoga and meditation classes; 444 KK Nagar East Ninth Street, 6 a.m., 6.30 p.m., and 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. (for women).

Prajapita Brahmakumaris Ishwariya Vishwa Vidyalaya: Free rajayoga meditation classes; 36 Meenakshi Nagar, P and T Nagar; 40 Sambandamoorthy Street; 47 B CMR Road and 357 Anna Nagar, 6.30 a.m. and 5.30 p.m.

GENERAL

SOCO Trust: 15-day training course on ‘Human rights for women students’; B. Thirumalai, senior journalist, speaks on ‘Media and human rights’; and R. Karunanidhi, advocate, Madras High Court, speaks on ‘Rights of human rights defenders;’ Justice V.R. Krishna Iyer Community Hall, K.K. Nagar, 4 p.m.

Madurai Productivity Council: M.R. Arulraja, consultant, delivers lecture on ‘Emotional intelligence’, Mahaboopalayam, 7 p.m.

New Century Book House: 34th Annual Book Expo, No. 79-80 West Tower Street, 9.30 a.m.

NMSS Vellaichamy Nadar College: Shyam Krishnamurthy, CEO, The Interview Portal, shares his career experiences, Nagamalai, 10 a.m.

Saraswathi Narayanan College: Assistant Commissioner of Police Manivannan delivers a lecture on ‘Human rights’, Perungudi, 11.30 a.m.

Mannar Thirumalai Naicker College: Guest lecture on GST by V. Pandiaraja, Joint Commissioner, Central GST and Central Excise, Madurai, noon.

Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises and MADITSSIA: Awareness programme on cluster formation, MADITSSIA Hall, 5.45 p.m.

Alcoholics Anonymous: Meeting; Tamilarasi School, Melur, 6.30 p.m.; St. Mary’s Higher Secondary School, East Veli Street; De Nobili Pastoral Centre, K. Pudur, and R.C. School, Palanganatham, 7 p.m.