Madurai

MADURAI TODAY (TUESDAY, JAN. 7)

more-in

RELIGION

Selva Vinayagar Temple: Discourse on ‘Thirumuraikalil Nerimuraikal,’ by K. Manoharan, Railway Colony, 7 p.m.

Ramakrishna Math: Aarathi and bhajan, New Natham Road, 6.30 p.m.

Thiruvalluvar Mandram: Discourse on ‘Thirukural’ by K. Rajendran, Sakti Velammal Nagar, S.S. Colony, 5 p.m.

United Vaishnavite Sabha: Tirupavai upanyasam, U.Ve.G.S. Rajagopal Swami, Sri Madana Gopala Swami Temple, West Masi, 6.30 p.m.

Sri Sarada Peetam: Dhanur Madha puja, Bypass Road, 5 a.m.; Dhanur Madha puja, Amman Sannidhi, 6 a.m.

Gita Bhavanam: Gita parayanam and yagnam, 7.30 a.m.; discourse by T.K. Soundararajan, No. 3 Gita Bhavanam Lane, Kamarajar Salai, 6.30 p.m.

Thiruppavai Thiruvembavai Music School: 66th annual Margazhi Paavai vizha; songs, South Adi Street, Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple, 6 a.m. and 6 p.m.

Sri Ramasamy Sri Navaneetha Krishnasamy Devasthanam: Thiruvaimozhi rendaam pathu, aarathi, North Masi Ramayana Chavadi, 7 p.m.

Anushathin Anugraham: Discourse by writer Indra Soundararajan on ‘Kanchi Mahaperiyava and Perumal’, Old Post Office Road, S.S. Colony, 6.30 p.m.

CULTURE

Sri Sathguru Sangeetha Samajam: 68th Annual Music and Arts Festival - 2020, Heart Beat Ensemble by Ghatam Karthick & group, Lakshmi Sundaram Hall, 6 p.m.

International Sivananda Yoga Vedanta Centre: Yoga and meditation classes; 444 KK Nagar East Ninth Street, 6 a.m., 6.30 p.m., and 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. (for women).

Prajapita Brahmakumaris Ishwariya Vishwa Vidyalaya: Free rajayoga meditation classes; 36 Meenakshi Nagar, P and T Nagar; 40 Sambandamoorthy Street; 47 B CMR Road and 357Anna Nagar, 6.30 a.m. and 5.30 p.m.

GENERAL

Thiagarajar College: One day workshop on ‘Hands-on training on online trading’ by C. Pradeep Kumar, South Head (TN), Integrated Enterprises India (P) Ltd, Principal D. Pandiaraja presides, Jubilee Hall, 10 a.m.

Mannar Thirumalai Naicker College: Lecture on ‘Cyber crime and cyber security’ by G. Suresh, Director, Institute of Cooperative Management, COE Seminar Hall, 11 a.m.; Self-Finance Wing: Lecture on ‘Career prospects of Commerce with Corporate Secretaryship course’, A. Mayil Murugan of The Madura College speaks, Hall No: 122, 12 noon.; Dept. of Computer Science: Lecture on ‘Recent trends in computing technology and networking’, S.R. Seenivasan, freelance trainer, Major Donor G. Sundararajan Hall, 11.45 a.m.

SLS. MAVMM. Ayira Vaisyar College: Faculty Development Programme, ‘Emotional intelligence’ by S. Nagalingam, former Assistant Commissioner Central Excise, Principal G. Sivaji Ganesan presides, Devi Muthalamman Hall, 2.30 p.m.

TOPKIDS: Counselling, All Woman Police Station, Crime Branch, 10 a.m.; remedial class, Sethupathi School, 11.45 a.m.; Life skills class on ‘Creativity’, Avvai School, 1.30 p.m.

New Century Book House: 34th Annual Book Expo, No. 79-80 West Tower Street, 9.30 a.m.

Alcoholics Anonymous: Meeting, St. Mary’s School, East Veli Street; De Nobili Church, K. Pudur; and R.C. Church, Palanganatham, 7 p.m.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Madurai
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 6, 2020 6:58:02 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Madurai/madurai-today-tuesday-jan-7/article30494934.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY