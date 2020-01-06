MADURAI TODAY (TUESDAY, JAN. 7)

RELIGION

Selva Vinayagar Temple: Discourse on ‘Thirumuraikalil Nerimuraikal,’ by K. Manoharan, Railway Colony, 7 p.m.

Ramakrishna Math: Aarathi and bhajan, New Natham Road, 6.30 p.m.

Thiruvalluvar Mandram: Discourse on ‘Thirukural’ by K. Rajendran, Sakti Velammal Nagar, S.S. Colony, 5 p.m.

United Vaishnavite Sabha: Tirupavai upanyasam, U.Ve.G.S. Rajagopal Swami, Sri Madana Gopala Swami Temple, West Masi, 6.30 p.m.

Sri Sarada Peetam: Dhanur Madha puja, Bypass Road, 5 a.m.; Dhanur Madha puja, Amman Sannidhi, 6 a.m.

Gita Bhavanam: Gita parayanam and yagnam, 7.30 a.m.; discourse by T.K. Soundararajan, No. 3 Gita Bhavanam Lane, Kamarajar Salai, 6.30 p.m.

Thiruppavai Thiruvembavai Music School: 66th annual Margazhi Paavai vizha; songs, South Adi Street, Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple, 6 a.m. and 6 p.m.

Sri Ramasamy Sri Navaneetha Krishnasamy Devasthanam: Thiruvaimozhi rendaam pathu, aarathi, North Masi Ramayana Chavadi, 7 p.m.

Anushathin Anugraham: Discourse by writer Indra Soundararajan on ‘Kanchi Mahaperiyava and Perumal’, Old Post Office Road, S.S. Colony, 6.30 p.m.

CULTURE

Sri Sathguru Sangeetha Samajam: 68th Annual Music and Arts Festival - 2020, Heart Beat Ensemble by Ghatam Karthick & group, Lakshmi Sundaram Hall, 6 p.m.

International Sivananda Yoga Vedanta Centre: Yoga and meditation classes; 444 KK Nagar East Ninth Street, 6 a.m., 6.30 p.m., and 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. (for women).

Prajapita Brahmakumaris Ishwariya Vishwa Vidyalaya: Free rajayoga meditation classes; 36 Meenakshi Nagar, P and T Nagar; 40 Sambandamoorthy Street; 47 B CMR Road and 357Anna Nagar, 6.30 a.m. and 5.30 p.m.

GENERAL

Thiagarajar College: One day workshop on ‘Hands-on training on online trading’ by C. Pradeep Kumar, South Head (TN), Integrated Enterprises India (P) Ltd, Principal D. Pandiaraja presides, Jubilee Hall, 10 a.m.

Mannar Thirumalai Naicker College: Lecture on ‘Cyber crime and cyber security’ by G. Suresh, Director, Institute of Cooperative Management, COE Seminar Hall, 11 a.m.; Self-Finance Wing: Lecture on ‘Career prospects of Commerce with Corporate Secretaryship course’, A. Mayil Murugan of The Madura College speaks, Hall No: 122, 12 noon.; Dept. of Computer Science: Lecture on ‘Recent trends in computing technology and networking’, S.R. Seenivasan, freelance trainer, Major Donor G. Sundararajan Hall, 11.45 a.m.

SLS. MAVMM. Ayira Vaisyar College: Faculty Development Programme, ‘Emotional intelligence’ by S. Nagalingam, former Assistant Commissioner Central Excise, Principal G. Sivaji Ganesan presides, Devi Muthalamman Hall, 2.30 p.m.

TOPKIDS: Counselling, All Woman Police Station, Crime Branch, 10 a.m.; remedial class, Sethupathi School, 11.45 a.m.; Life skills class on ‘Creativity’, Avvai School, 1.30 p.m.

New Century Book House: 34th Annual Book Expo, No. 79-80 West Tower Street, 9.30 a.m.

Alcoholics Anonymous: Meeting, St. Mary’s School, East Veli Street; De Nobili Church, K. Pudur; and R.C. Church, Palanganatham, 7 p.m.