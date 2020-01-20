Madurai

MADURAI TODAY (TUESDAY, Jan. 21)

more-in

RELIGION

Selva Vinayagar Temple: Discourse on ‘Tirumuraigalin vazhimuraigal’ by K. Manoharan, Railway Colony, 7 p.m.

Tiruvalluvar Kazhagam: Discourse on Tirukkural by K. Rajendran, Sakthi Velammal Nagar, S.S. Colony, 5 p.m.

Ramakrishna Math: Bhajan and aarathi, New Natham Road, 6.30 p.m.

CULTURE

International Sivananda Yoga Vedanta Centre: Yoga and meditation classes; 444 KK Nagar East Ninth Street, 6 a.m., 6.30 p.m., and 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. (for women).

Prajapita Brahmakumaris Ishwariya Vishwa Vidyalaya: Free rajayoga meditation classes; 36 Meenakshi Nagar, P and T Nagar; 40 Sambandamoorthy Street; 47 B CMR Road and 357 Anna Nagar, 6.30 a.m. and 5.30 p.m.

GENERAL

Velammal College of Engineering and Technology: Smart India Hackathon 2020, college premises, 11 a.m.

Vivekananda College: Faculty Enrichment Programme; G. Rajkumar, Assistant Professor, Department of Chemistry, speaks, Principal T. Venkatesan delivers the presidential address, college premises 10 a.m.

Madurai District Tiny and Small-Scale Industries Association: Business model and business plan preparation, M. Maya Thevar, Joint Director (Engineering), Department of Industries and Commerce, and B. Muruganantham, president, MADITSSIA, address, MADITSSIA Hall, 10 a.m.

Alcoholics Anonymous: Meeting; Tamilarasi School, Melur, 6.30 p.m.; St. Mary’s Higher Secondary School, East Veli Street; De Nobili Pastoral Centre, K. Pudur; and R.C. School, Palanganatham, 7 p.m.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Madurai
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 20, 2020 9:48:27 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Madurai/madurai-today-tuesday-jan-21/article30609270.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY