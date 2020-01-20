MADURAI TODAY (TUESDAY, Jan. 21)

RELIGION

Selva Vinayagar Temple: Discourse on ‘Tirumuraigalin vazhimuraigal’ by K. Manoharan, Railway Colony, 7 p.m.

Tiruvalluvar Kazhagam: Discourse on Tirukkural by K. Rajendran, Sakthi Velammal Nagar, S.S. Colony, 5 p.m.

Ramakrishna Math: Bhajan and aarathi, New Natham Road, 6.30 p.m.

CULTURE

International Sivananda Yoga Vedanta Centre: Yoga and meditation classes; 444 KK Nagar East Ninth Street, 6 a.m., 6.30 p.m., and 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. (for women).

Prajapita Brahmakumaris Ishwariya Vishwa Vidyalaya: Free rajayoga meditation classes; 36 Meenakshi Nagar, P and T Nagar; 40 Sambandamoorthy Street; 47 B CMR Road and 357 Anna Nagar, 6.30 a.m. and 5.30 p.m.

GENERAL

Velammal College of Engineering and Technology: Smart India Hackathon 2020, college premises, 11 a.m.

Vivekananda College: Faculty Enrichment Programme; G. Rajkumar, Assistant Professor, Department of Chemistry, speaks, Principal T. Venkatesan delivers the presidential address, college premises 10 a.m.

Madurai District Tiny and Small-Scale Industries Association: Business model and business plan preparation, M. Maya Thevar, Joint Director (Engineering), Department of Industries and Commerce, and B. Muruganantham, president, MADITSSIA, address, MADITSSIA Hall, 10 a.m.

Alcoholics Anonymous: Meeting; Tamilarasi School, Melur, 6.30 p.m.; St. Mary’s Higher Secondary School, East Veli Street; De Nobili Pastoral Centre, K. Pudur; and R.C. School, Palanganatham, 7 p.m.