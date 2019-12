MADURAI TODAY (THURSDAY)

RELIGION

Selva Vinayagar Temple: Ashtami puja, Railway Colony, 4.30 p.m.

Ramakrishna Math: Bhajan and aarathi, New Natham Road, 6.30 p.m.

Thiruvalluvar Mandram: Discourse on ‘Thiruvarutpa’ by M. Vijayaraman, Sakti Velammal Nagar, S.S. Colony, 5 p.m.

Sri Radha Madhava Kalyana Mahotsavam: Upanyasam by Sri Chattanatha Bhagavathar, Sri Madhana Gopalaswami Temple, West Masi, 6 p.m.

Sringeri Sarada Peetham: Dhanur Madha puja, 88 Amman Sannidhi, 6 a.m.; Dhanur Masa pooja, Bypass Road, 5 a.m.

Thiruppavai-Thiruvembavai Music School: 66th annual Margazhi Paavai vizha, bhajan, 6 a.m.; Paavai songs, South Adi Street 6 p.m.

Gita Bhavanam: Gita parayanam and yagnam, 7.30 a.m.; discourse by T.K. Soundararajan, No 3 Gita Bhavanam Lane, Kamarajar Salai, 6.30 p.m.

CULTURE

Sri Sathguru Sangeetha Samajam & Madurai Athiruthra Mahayagna Committee: Margazhi Bakti thiruvizha, discourse by B. Damodara Dikshitar on ‘Siva Leela’, Lakshmi Sundaram Hall, 6.30 p.m.

Madurai M. Ramachandran Bhagavathar: 16th anniversary celebration of Deiveega Thirumanangal, Sri Valli Devasena Sametha Sri Subramania Swami Thirukalyanam by Sri Seshadri bhajan troupe, Chennai, 5 p.m.; devotional music by students of Karaikudi Sri Sivalaya Music School, 6 p.m.; Divya namam, Brahmana Kalyana Mandapam, Old Post Office Road, S.S. Colony, 8 p.m.

International Sivananda Yoga Vedanta Centre: Yoga and meditation classes; 444 KK Nagar East Ninth Street, 6 a.m., 6.30 p.m., and 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. (for women).

Prajapita Brahmakumaris Ishwariya Vishwa Vidyalaya: Free rajayoga meditation classes; 36 Meenakshi Nagar, P and T Nagar; 40 Sambandamoorthy Street; 47 B CMR Road and 357Anna Nagar, 6.30 a.m. and 5.30 p.m.

GENERAL

Ashvattha School: Lecture by A. Sivathanu Pillai, founder CEO & MD, Brahmos Aerospace, Madurai MP Su. Venkatesan and Chief Educational Officer R. Swaminathan, guests of honour, Thanathavam Main Road, 10 a.m.

Vaigai College of Engineering: Second Springer International Conference on ‘Computer networks, big data and IoT - ICC BI 2019’, Divyakant Agarwal, University of California, USA, addresses, Thiruchenthuran, correspondent, presides, Seminar Hall, 9.30 a.m.

S. Vellaichamy Nadar College: Passport Seva Kendra officials to conduct passport orientation and application mela for staff and students, Audio-Visual Hall, 10.30 a.m.

Vivekananda College: Parents’ meeting for UG first year students, Principal T. Venkatesan presides, Prayer Hall, 10.45 a.m.

Sermathai Vasan College for Women: Awareness programme on ‘Aptitude test’ by B. Kathirvel, SSL Education, Poovanthi, 2.30 p.m.

Madurai District Tiny and Small-Scale Industries Association: Business model and business plan preparation, 10-day programme, MADITSSIA Hall, Ambedkar Road, 10 a.m.

Pensioners Association of Non-Teaching Staff of Aided College: Meeting, State vice-president P. Thirunavukarasu, chief guest, district president P. Kalyanasundaram presides, MUTA Hall, Kakka Thope Street, 11 a.m.

New Century Book House: 34th Annual Book Expo, No. 79-80 West Tower Street, 9.30 a.m.

Alcoholics Anonymous: Meeting, Dheep Hospital, K. Pudur; Kalangarai Vilakkam Church, West Anupanadi; and Rosary Church, Town Hall Road, 7 p.m.