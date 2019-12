MADURAI TODAY (MONDAY)

RELIGION

Selva Vinayagar Temple: Pradosha puja, Railway Colony, 7 p.m.

Tiruvalluvar Mandram: Discourse on ‘Kamban Kavithai’ by A. Arumugam, Sakthi Velammal Nagar, S.S. Colony, 5 p.m.

Swami Tatwananda Ashram: Swami Samananda conducts ‘Bhagavad Gita’ class, Ayira Vaisyar Primary School, South Avanimoola Street, 6.45 p.m.

Gita Bhavanam: Gita parayanam and yagnam, 7.30 a.m.; discourse by N.R. Vasanthi, No. 3 Gita Bhavanam Lane, Kamarajar Salai, 6.30 p.m.

Sri Radha Madhava Kalyana Mahotsavam: Upanyasam by Sri Chattanatha Bhagavathar, Sri Madhana Gopalaswami Temple, West Masi Street, 6 p.m.

Sri Sharada Peetham: Dhanur Masa puja, No. 88 Amman Sannidhi, 6 a.m.; Bypass Road, 5 a.m.

Ramakrishna Mutt: Bhajan and aarathi, New Natham Road, 6.30 p.m.

CULTURE

Sri Sathguru Sangeetha Samajam and Madurai Athiruthra Mahayagna Committee: Marghazhi bakthi tiruvizha, special pujas, Lakshmi Sundaram Hall, 9 a.m.

International Sivananda Yoga Vedanta Centre: Yoga and meditation classes; 444 KK Nagar East Ninth Street, 6 a.m., 6.30 p.m., and 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. (for women).

Prajapita Brahmakumaris Ishwariya Vishwa Vidyalaya: Free rajayoga meditation classes; 36 Meenakshi Nagar, P and T Nagar; 40 Sambandamoorthy Street; 47 B CMR Road and 357 Anna Nagar, 6.30 a.m. and 5.30 p.m.

GENERAL

Chinmaya Mission: ‘SEED 2019,’ winter camp for children, Doak Nagar, 9.30 a.m.

Madurai District Tiny and Small-Scale Industries Association: Workshop on ‘Business model and business plan preparation’, MADITSSIA Hall, 10 a.m.

New Century Book House: 34th Annual Book Expo, No. 79-80 West Tower Street, 9.30 a.m.

TOPKIDS: Counselling, All-Women Police Station (South), 10 a.m.

Alcoholics Anonymous: Meeting, Holy Redeemers Church, Periyar Bus Stand, 7 a.m.; AG Church, Gomathipuram; and Quality Care Hospital, Ellis Nagar, 7 p.m.