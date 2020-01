MADURAI TODAY (MONDAY, JAN. 6, 2020)

RELIGION

Selva Vinayagar Temple: Vaikunta Ekadasi, special puja, 7 a.m.; Kathigai puja, Railway Colony, 6.30 p.m.

Sri Sarada Peetam: Dhanur Masa puja, Bypass Road, 5 a.m.; Dhanur Masa puja, Amman Sannidhi Street, 6 a.m.

Srimad Bhagavad Gita Siravana Samajam: Vaikunta Ekadasi puja, Roopa Vengatrayalu Iyer Lane, 6.30 p.m.

Thiruppavai Thiruvembavai Music School: 66th annual Margazhi Paavai vizha; songs, South Adi Street, Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple, 6 a.m. and 6 p.m.

United Vaishnavite Sabha: Tirupavai upanyasam, U.Ve.G.S. Rajagopal Swamy, Sri Madana Gopala Swami Temple, West Masi Street, 6.30 p.m.

Sri Ramasamy Sri Navaneetha Krishnasamy Devasthanam: Raapathu urchavam, Vaikunta Ekadasi, North Masi Ramayana Chavadi, 6 a.m. onwards.

Tiruvalluvar Mandram: Discourse on ‘Kamban Kavithai’ by A. Arumugam, Sakthi Velammal Nagar, S.S. Colony, 5 p.m.

CULTURE

Sri Sathguru Sangeetha Samajam: 68th Annual Music and Arts Festival - 2020, B. Vijayagopal on flute, M.R. Gopinath on violin, B. Harikumar on Mrudangam and Alathur T. Rajaganesh on Kanjira, Lakshmi Sundaram Hall, 6 p.m.

International Sivananda Yoga Vedanta Centre: Yoga and meditation classes; 444 KK Nagar East Ninth Street, 6 a.m., 6.30 p.m., and 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. (for women).

Prajapita Brahmakumaris Ishwariya Vishwa Vidyalaya: Free rajayoga meditation classes; 36 Meenakshi Nagar, P and T Nagar; 40 Sambandamoorthy Street; 47 B CMR Road and 357Anna Nagar, 6.30 a.m. and 5.30 p.m.

GENERAL

Latha Mathavan Engineering College: National Youth Day rally, P.T. Subash, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Melur, chief guest, Taluk Office, Melur, 9.30 a.m.

The American College: International conference on ‘Literature of the migrated: Resurrection of hidden history,’ Tallakulam, 9.30 a.m.

Top Kids: Counselling, All Women Police Station - Crime Branch station, 10 a.m.

New Century Book House: 34th Annual Book Expo, No. 79-80 West Tower Street, 9.30 a.m.

Alcoholics Anonymous: Meeting, Holy Redeemers Church, Periyar bus stand, 7 a.m.; AG Church, Gomathipuram; and Quality Care Hospital, Ellis Nagar, 7 p.m.