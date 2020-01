Madurai Today - June 28

RELIGION

Selva Vinayagar Temple: Discourse on ‘Kamban Kaviamutham’ by Cherai P. Balakrishnan, Railway Colony, 7 p.m.

Panniru Tirumurai Mandram: Abirami Anthathi parayanam, South Aadi Street, Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple, 6 p.m.

Ramakrishna Mutt: Yoga class, 6 a.m.; bhajan and aarathi, New Natham Road, 6.30 p.m.

Swami Tatwananda Ashram: Discourse on ‘Kaivalya Navaneetham’ by Samananda, Kuttiah Swamigal Mutt, South Veli Street, 6.45 p.m.

CULTURE

International Sivananda Yoga Vedanta Centre: Yoga and meditation classes; 444 KKNagar East Ninth Street, 6 a.m., 6.30 p.m., 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. (for women).

Prajapita Brahmakumaris Ishwariya Vishwa Vidyalaya: Free rajayoga meditation classes; 36 Meenakshi Nagar, P and T Nagar; 40 Sambandamoorthy Street; 47 B CMR Road and 357 Anna Nagar, 6.30 a.m. and 5.30 p.m.

GENERAL

Anna University: Faculty development programme on ‘Entrepreneurship;’ Chelviramesh and S. Krishna Kumar of Krishi Vigyan Kendra and V. Malathi, Dean, address, Keezha Kuyilkudi, 9.30 a.m.

Senthamizh Kalloori: Francis Bastian releases M. Sannasi’s book; Lakshmi Kumaran Setupathi presides, Madurai Tamil Sangam, 10 a.m.

Madurai Institute of Social Sciences: A. Ganesan, District Child Protection Officer, inaugurates capacity building programme on ‘Drug abuse prevention’ for teachers anc counsellors; D. V. P. Raja, chairman, presides, Alagarkoil Road, 11 a.m.

Mannar Thirumalai Naicker College: Nicholas Francis speaks on ‘Stepping stone for success,’ Pasumalai, 11.50 a.m.

Nadar Mahajana Sangam Sermathai Vasan College for Women: Awareness programme on ‘Online examinations;’ N. Thilagavathi and Sharmila address, Avaniapuram, 11.30 a.m.

Fatima Michael College of Engineering and Technology: Flame Fest 2K19, intre-school sports and cultural competition; R. Swaminathan, Chief Educational Officer, distributes prizes; M. Stalin Arockiaraj, chairman, presides, Sivaganga Road, 3 p.m.

Adhyapana School: Violet Day celebration, 9.30 a.m.

Aakaash Special School: K. B. Piramanayagam, District Differently Abled Welfare Officer, inaugurates inter-school sports meet for special children; MACS. Rajendran, chairman, Shenbagam Hospital; S. Parthasarathy, secretary, Madura College Higher Secondary School, and C. Ramasubramanian, founder, M. S. Chellamuthu Trust and Research Foundation, address, Mahatma Residential School, Alagarkoil, 3 p.m.

Tiruvalluvar Mandram: Talk on ‘Siddhar Ilakkiyam’ by A. K. S. Thirumavalavan, SakthiVelammal Nagar, S. S. Colony, 5 p.m.

MSME Technology Development Centre: Self-employment training, MSME Skill Training Centre, SIDCO Industrial Estate, K. Pudur, 10 a.m.

Topkids: Counselling programme, All-Woman Police Station, Tallakulam, 10 a.m

Alcoholics Anonymous: Meeting; Tamilarasi School, Melur, 6.30 p.m.; CSI Cathedral, Narimedu, Parasakthi Nagar, Avaniapuram, and Maniyammai Nursery School, North Masi Street, 7 p.m.