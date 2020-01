MADURAI TODAY (FRIDAY JAN. 3, 2020)

RELIGION

Selva Vinayagar Temple: Discourse on ‘Kamban Kaviamudham,’ by Balakrishnan, Railway Colony, 7 p.m.

Ramakrishna Math: Aarathi and bhajan, New Natham Road, 6.30 p.m.

Thiruvalluvar Mandram: Discourse on ‘Thirumanthiram’ by A.K.S. Thirumavalavan, Sakti Velammal Nagar, S.S. Colony, 5 p.m.

United Vaishnavite Sabha: Tirupavai upanyasam, Dindigul Sri Vilancholai Pillai, Sri Madana Gopala Swami Temple, West Masi, 6.30 p.m.

Sri Sarada Peetam: Dhanur Madha puja, Bypass Road, 5 a.m.; Dhanur Madha puja, Amman Sannidhi, 6 a.m.

Gita Bhavanam: Gita parayanam and yagnam, 7.30 a.m.; discourse by T.K. Soundararajan, No. 3 Gita Bhavanam Lane, Kamarajar Salai, 6.30 p.m.

Thiruppavai Thiruvembavai Music School: 66th annual Margazhi Paavai vizha; songs, South Adi Street, Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple, 6 a.m. and 6 p.m.

Sri Ramasamy Sri Navaneetha Krishnasamy Devasthanam: Thiru Adyayana urchavam, Pahalpathu festival, Thirupallandu, 9.30 a.m.; Periyazhvar Thirumozhi sevithal, 5 p.m.; aarathi, North Masi Ramayana Chavadi, 7 p.m

CULTURE

Sri Sathguru Sangeetha Samajam: 68th Annual Music and Arts Festival - 2020, vocal concert by Ramakrishnan Murthy, Lakshmi Sundaram Hall, 6 p.m.

Tamil Isai Sangam: Discourse by writer Indra Soundararajan on ‘Thirumanthiram,’ Rajah Muthiah Mandram, 6.30 p.m.

International Sivananda Yoga Vedanta Centre: Yoga and meditation classes; 444 KK Nagar East Ninth Street, 6 a.m., 6.30 p.m., and 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. (for women).

Prajapita Brahmakumaris Ishwariya Vishwa Vidyalaya: Free rajayoga meditation classes; 36 Meenakshi Nagar, P and T Nagar; 40 Sambandamoorthy Street; 47 B CMR Road and 357Anna Nagar, 6.30 a.m. and 5.30 p.m.

GENERAL

S. Vellaichamy Nadar College: One-day workshop on ‘Outcome-based education’, M.G. Sethuraman of Gandhigram Rural Institute speaks, Audio-Visual Hall, 1 p.m.

Fatima College: Christmas celebrations, Rev. Fr. S. Sebastian, Parish Priest, St. Joseph Church, Gnanolivupuram, chief guest, Jubilee Hall, 11.30 a.m.

The Madura College: Department of English conducts national seminar, M. Krishnan, Vice-Chancellor, MKU, inaugurates, Seminar Hall, 10 a.m.

Tamil Nadu Chamber of Commerce and Industry: Chamber Trade Fair, Tamukkum Grounds, 4 p.m.

New Century Book House: 34th Annual Book Expo, No. 79-80 West Tower Street, 9.30 a.m.

Alcoholics Anonymous: Meeting, Cathedral Church behind OCPM School; Love Divine Group, Avaniapuram; and Maniammai School, North Masi Street, 7 p.m.