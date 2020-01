MADURAI TODAY (FRIDAY, JAN. 10)

RELIGION

Selva Vinayagar Temple: Pournami puja, Railway Colony, 6.30 p.m.

Ramakrishna Math: Yoga, Vivekanandar Arangam, 6 a.m.; aarathi and bhajan, New Natham Road, 6.30 p.m.

Thiruvalluvar Mandram: Discourse on ‘Thirumanthiram,’ by A.K.S. Thirumavalavan, Sakti Velammal Nagar, S.S. Colony, 5 p.m.

Sivananda Tapovanam: Swami Vimalananda’s 19th Maha Samadhi aradhana function, Swami Sivananda Sundarananda presides, Thirumurai Isai by othuvars of Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple, Thoppur, Sivananda Nagar, 6.30 p.m.

United Vaishnavite Sabha: Tiruppavai upanyasam by Kapisthalam U.Ve. Srinivasachariar, Sri Madana Gopala Swami Temple, West Masi Street, 6.30 p.m.

Sri Sarada Peetam: Dhanur Madha puja, Bypass Road, 5 a.m.; Dhanur Madha puja, Amman Sannidhi, 6 a.m.

Gita Bhavanam: Gita parayanam and yagnam, 7.30 a.m.; discourse by T.K. Soundararajan, No. 3 Gita Bhavanam Lane, Kamarajar Salai, 6.30 p.m.

Thiruppavai Thiruvembavai Music School: 66th annual Margazhi Paavai vizha; songs, South Adi Street, Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple, 6 a.m. and 6 p.m.

Sri Ramasamy Sri Navaneetha Krishnasamy Devasthanam: Thiruvaimozhi rendaam pathu, aarathi, North Masi Street Ramayana Chavadi, 7 p.m.

Chinmaya Mission: Srimad Bhagawatham in Tamil by Swami Sivayogananda, Doak Nagar 10.45 a.m.

CULTURE

Sri Sathguru Sangeetha Samajam: 68th Annual Music and Arts Festival - 2020, vocal concert by Gayathri Venkataraghavan, Lakshmi Sundaram Hall, 6 p.m.

Akila Bharatha Sadhu Sangam Madurai (Trust): Sri Bhagawath Guna Pravachanam by Sri Venkatakrishna Swamigal, ‘Prahalada Charitram,’ Sri Sringeri Math, Bypass Road, 6.30 p.m.

International Sivananda Yoga Vedanta Centre: Yoga and meditation classes; 444 KK Nagar East Ninth Street, 6 a.m., 6.30 p.m., and 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. (for women).

Prajapita Brahmakumaris Ishwariya Vishwa Vidyalaya: Free rajayoga meditation classes; 36 Meenakshi Nagar, P and T Nagar; 40 Sambandamoorthy Street; 47 B CMR Road, and 357Anna Nagar, 6.30 a.m. and 5.30 p.m.

GENERAL

Lady Doak College: Pongal celebrations, ‘Games field’, college campus, 8.30 a.m.

S. Vellaichamy Nadar College: Department of Business Administration (94-97 batch) ‘Alumni connect programme’, Principal A. Jawahar presides, Audio Visual Hall, 10 a.m.

Sermathai Vasan College for Women: Donating essential commodities to villagers of Samanatham and school students, Inner Wheel Club of Madurai City president Suganthi and secretary Nazia address, college women committee member Sorna Vel Shankar presides, Samanatham village, 10 a.m.

Kendriya Vidyalaya, Narimedu: 53rd Annual Day celebrations, Madurai Kamaraj University Vice-Chancellor M. Krishnan, chief guest, nominee chairman (KV No. 1) C.R. Swaminathan, guest of honour, school premises, 5.30 p.m.

Sri Sathya Sai Organisations (TN): Youth empowerment programme, M. Sekar inaugurates, Yadava College, 9.45 a.m.

Aurobindo Mira Universal School: Pongal celebrations, Melakkal Main Road, Keelamathur, 8 a.m.

M.S. Chellamuthu Trust and Research Foundation: Happy schooling, an initiative to promote emotional well-being and academic excellence in schools run by Madurai Corporation, G. Gurubharathy and S. Tharanya address, Trust office, Lake Road, near Mattuthavani, 9.30 a.m.

Voice Trust: Nutrition outreach programme, in association with Meenakshi Government Arts College for Women, Trust MD T. Murugesan presides, Kulamangalam village, 10 a.m.

TOPKIDS: Counselling, All Woman Police Station, Tallakulam, 10 a.m.; Bharathiar School, 12 noon; Life Skills class, Manimegalai School, 1.30 p.m.

New Century Book House: 34th Annual Book Expo, No. 79-80 West Tower Street, 9.30 a.m.

Alcoholics Anonymous: Meeting, Cathedral Church, behind OCPM School, Narimedu; Love Divine Group, Avaniapuram; and Hope Group, Maniammai School, North Masi Street, 7 p.m.