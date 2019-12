MADURAI TODAY FOR WEDNESDAY

RELIGION

Selva Vinayagar Temple: Pournami puja, Railway Colony, 7 p.m.

Sri Subramania Swamy Temple: Karthigai celebrations, deity procession at 12 noon and 8 p.m.

Ramakrishna Math: Bhajan and aarathi, New Natham Road, 6.30 p.m.

Thiruvalluvar Mandram: Discourse on ‘Sekkilar Senthamil’ by P. Balakrishnan, Sakti Velammal Nagar, S.S. Colony, 5 p.m.

CULTURE

Sri Sathguru Sangeetha Samajam & Madurai Athiruthra Mahayagna Committee: Marghazhi bakti festival, discourse by Omkarananda Swamigal on ‘Vedam and Velvi’, Lakshmi Sundaram Hall, 6.30 p.m.

Mannar Thirumalai Naicker College: Bharati birth anniversary celebrations, Nam. Srinivasan, Director, Periyar Research Centre, Thanjavur, speaks, Moorthy Naidu Andal Ammal Hall, 10 a.m.

Janata Dal: Bharati birth anniversary, Sethupathi Higher Secondary School, North Veli Street, 9 a.m.

Victoria Edward Hall: Bharati birth anniversary celebration, I. Ismail presides, 6 p.m.

International Sivananda Yoga Vedanta Centre: Yoga and meditation classes; 444 KK Nagar East Ninth Street, 6 a.m., 6.30 p.m., and 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. (for women).

Prajapita Brahmakumaris Ishwariya Vishwa Vidyalaya: Free rajayoga meditation classes; 36 Meenakshi Nagar, P and T Nagar; 40 Sambandamoorthy Street; 47 B CMR Road and 357Anna Nagar, 6.30 a.m. and 5.30 p.m.

GENERAL

SOCO Trust: 15-day training on human rights for women students, advocate R. Alagumani delivers lecture, Justice V.R. Krishna Iyer Community Hall, 4 p.m.

Madurai Kamaraj University: Workshop on ‘e-leaders’, Vishal Nair, master trainer, Entrepreneurship Development Institute, speaks, A.P.J. Abdul Kalam Hall, Nagamalai, 10 a.m.

Madurai Institute of Social Sciences: Three-day training programme on ‘Special care for children affected by drug abuse’ for teachers and counsellors, Dr. Veerendra Mishra, Director, National Institute for Social Defence, New Delhi, chief guest, D.V.P. Raja, founder, presides, college campus, Alagarkoil Road, 2.30 p.m.

Fatima College: Outreach programme, village welfare and development meeting, Dr. K. Ravichandran, zonal coordinator, Unnat Bharat Abhiyan Programme, Gandhigram Rural Institute, chief guest, college campus, 11 a.m.

The American College: Workshop on ‘Elimination of violence against women’, Dr. Uma Kannan, vice-president, Thiagarajar College, delivers keynote address; Principal M. Davamani Christober presides, Main Hall, 10 a.m.

Thiagarajar College: Department of English conducts Shaw’s ‘Arms and the Man’, Tholkappiar Hall, 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Transgender Resource Centre & The American College: Second year National-level Transgender Film Festival and short film competition, Dr. Veerendra Mishra, Director, National Institute for Social Defence, New Delhi, chief guest, auditorium, 10 a.m.

Nala Dental Hospital & A.M. Jeyabalan Memorial Trust: Dental consultation camp, Dr.J. Kannaperuman conducts, Chokkikulam, 11 a.m.

Rotary Club of Madurai NextGen: Meeting, Arun Vijay Malli speaks on ‘All about cheese’, JC Residency, 7.30 p.m.

New Century Book House: 34th Annual Book Expo, No. 79-80 West Tower Street, 9.30 a.m.

Alcoholics Anonymous: Meeting, Prasanna Venkateswarar Higher Secondary School, behind Sourashtra Boys School, Kamarajar Salai, Dheep Hospital, K. Pudur, and Loyola Institute, A.A. Road, Arapalayam, 7 p.m.