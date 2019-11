MADURAI TODAY (WEDNESDAY)

RELIGION

Selva Vinayagar Temple: Kodi archanai, Railway Colony, 7 p.m.

Thiruvalluvar Mandram: Discourse on Periapuranam by P. Balakrishnan, Sakti Velammal Nagar, S. S. Colony, 5 p.m.

Ramakrishna Math: Bhajan and aarathi, New Natham Road, 6.30 p.m.

St. Xavier’s Choultry Trust: 87th anniversary celebration, East Madurai Station Road 7 p.m.

CULTURE

International Sivananda Yoga Vedanta Centre: Yoga and meditation classes; 444 KK Nagar East Ninth Street, 6 a.m., 6.30 p.m., and 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. (for women).

Prajapita Brahmakumaris Ishwariya Vishwa Vidyalaya: Free rajayoga meditation classes; 36 Meenakshi Nagar, P and T Nagar; 40 Sambandamoorthy Street; 47 B CMR Road and 357Anna Nagar, 6.30 a.m. and 5.30 p.m.

GENERAL

Arul Anandar College: Interaction session on ‘Promoting gender equality to prevent gender-based violence’, Rev. Dr. Basil Xavier presides, Selva Gomathi, Managing Trustee, Justice Shivaraj Patil Foundation, and Dr. Savithri of Meenakshi Government College for Women, speak, Karumathur, 2 p.m.

Mangayarkarasi College of Arts and Science for Women: Dept. of Tamil conducts faculty development programme, second day; Dr. J. Nirmala Devi, Associate Professor, Lady Doak College, presides, 10 a.m.

Adhyapana School: Inauguration of two-day regional science exhibition-cum-fair by CBSE school students, 8.45 a.m.

Nala Dental Hospital and A.M. Jeyabalan Memorial Trust: Dental consultation camp, Dr. J. Kannaperuman conducts, Chokkikulam, 11 a.m.

New Century Book House: 34th National Book Festival, 79-80 West Tower Street, 9.30 a.m.

Alcoholics Anonymous: Meeting, Prasanna Venkateswarar High School behind Sourashtra Boys Higher Secondary School, Dheep Hospital K. Pudur, Loyola Institute, Arapalayam, 7 p.m.