Madurai Today for Wednesday (March 11)

10 March 2020 19:21 IST

RELIGION

Selva Vinayagar Temple: Discourse on ‘Aanmeega Jothidam’ by Ponniah Swami, Railway Colony, 7 p.m.

Ramakrishna Math: Bhajan and aarathi, New Natham Road, 6.30 p.m.

Advertising

Advertising

Thiruvalluvar Mandram: Discourse on ‘Peria Puranam’ by P. Balakrishnan, Sakti Velammal Nagar, S.S. Colony, 5 p.m.

Saiva Siddantha Sabai: Discourse on ‘Thiruvasagam’ by Yal. S. Chandra, South Adi Street, Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple, 7 p.m.

Sri Muneeswarar Temple: 40th annual Masi festival, 13th day event; drama ‘Valli Thirumanam’, No. 1 Munsiff Court Road, Thirumangalam, 9 p.m.

Gita Bhavanam: 121st annual jayanthi celebrations; parayanam, upanyasam and devotional music, M.K. Jawahar Babu, president, Madurai Gandhi NMR Subbaraman Women’s College, presides, Gita Bhavanam Lane, Kamarajar Salai, 6.30 p.m.

CULTURE

International Sivananda Yoga Vedanta Centre: Yoga and meditation classes; 444 KK Nagar East Ninth Street, 6 a.m., 6.30 p.m., and 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. (for women).

Prajapita Brahmakumaris Ishwariya Vishwa Vidyalaya: Free rajayoga meditation classes; 36 Meenakshi Nagar, P and T Nagar; 40 Sambandamoorthy Street; 47 B CMR Road and 357Anna Nagar, 6.30 a.m. and 5.30 p.m.

GENERAL

Madurai District Tiny and Small-Scale Industries Association: Meeting on ‘YouTube for business’, B. Aathilinga Bose, founder onlinemania IAS Academy, chief guest, B. Muruganandam, Association president, presides, MADITSSIA Hall, 5 p.m.

Government Law College: NSS event, awareness programme on Covid-19, Vijayasaravanan, chairperson/Bench Magistrate, Madurai District Child Welfare Committee, speaks, Principal G. Jayagowry presides, 11 a.m.

Sermathai Vasan College for Women: Awareness on ‘No smoking’, M. Kavitha, HoD, Department of Physics, presides, Avaniapuram, 2.30 p.m.

Yadava College: Department of Commerce conducts lecture on ‘Budget analysis and economic reforms’ by P.V. Raja Rajeshwaran, Principal M. Sekar presides, Rajendranar Hall, 10 a.m.; Dept. of Tamil Research: Inaugural of Tamil Saaral 2020, inter-collegiate festival, 10 a.m.; valedictory and prize distribution by film director K. S. Thangasami, Nagendranar Hall, 4.30 p.m.; Dept. of Library: extension activity, K. Senthil Kumar, librarian, speaks, Corporation Shelter for Homeless Urban Poor, Thirupalai, 11 a.m.; Dept. of Biochemistry: seminar on ‘Future prospects of Biochemistry’, L. Arul Yesudoss of NMSSVN College speaks, Smart Class Room, 10.30 a.m.

Saraswathi Narayanan College: Ramanujan Research Centre in Mathematics conducts inter-collegiate festival MASTAS 2K20, G. Prabhakaran of Thiagarajar College chief guest, Principal M. Kannan presides, 10 a.m.

S. Vellaichami Nadar College: Women’s Day celebration, Parveen Sultana of Justice Basheer Ahamad Women’s College, Chennai, speaks, M. Dhanasekarapandian Hall, 10 a.m.

The American College: Blood donation camp, in association with Indian Red Cross, Principal M. Davamani Christober inaugurates, auditorium, 8.30 a.m.

Thiagarajar College: Extension activity, Principal D. Pandiaraja presides, Sakkudi village, 10 a.m.

Mannar Thirumalai Naicker College: Internal Quality Assurance Cell conducts programme on quality assurance and sustenance in higher education, E. Ramganesh of Bharatidasan University, Tiruchi, speaks, Moorthy Naidu Andal Ammal Hall, 2.30 p.m.

Vivekananda College: 49th College Day and Founder Swami Chidbhavananda Jayanthi celebrations, Sankar Natesan, Registrar (in-charge), MKU, addresses, Principal T. Venkatesan presides, Prayer Hall, 2.15 p.m.

SLS MAVMM Ayira Vaisyar College: Faculty development programme, R. Raja Govindasamy, life skills trainer, chief guest, Devi Muthalamman Kalaiarangam, M Chatrapatti Post, 2 p.m.; Department of Computer Science conducts seminar on ‘Data science art of communicating with data’ by S. Jothi Lakshmi of MTN College, Seminar Hall, 10 a.m.

Nala Dental Hospital and A.M. Jeyabalan Memorial Trust: Dental consultation by J. Kanna Peruman, Chokkikulam, 11 a.m.

TOPKIDS: Counselling, All Woman Police Station, Tallakulam, 10.30 a.m.

Alcoholics Anonymous: Meeting, Prasanna Venkateswarar Higher Secondary School behind Kamarajar Salai; Dheep Hospital, K. Pudur; and Loyola Institute, Gnanaolivupuram, 7 p.m.