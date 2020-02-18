Madurai Today for Wednesday (Feb. 19)

RELIGION

Selva Vinayagar Temple: Discourse on ‘Aanmeega Jothidam’ by P.A. Ponniah, Railway Colony, 7 p.m.

Thiruvalluvar Mandram: Discourse on ‘Periapuranam’ by P. Balakrishnan, Sakti Velammal Nagar, S.S. Colony, 5 p.m.

CULTURE

International Sivananda Yoga Vedanta Centre: Yoga and meditation classes; 444 KK Nagar East Ninth Street, 6 a.m., 6.30 p.m., and 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. (for women).

Prajapita Brahmakumaris Ishwariya Vishwa Vidyalaya: Free rajayoga meditation classes; 36 Meenakshi Nagar, P and T Nagar; 40 Sambandamoorthy Street; 47 B CMR Road and 357 Anna Nagar, 6.30 a.m. and 5.30 p.m.

GENERAL

The American College: Staging of Christopher Marlowe’s ‘Doctor Faustus’, 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

NMS SVN College: Seven-day NSS camp; students to paint illustrations with social messages on walls of a school, Sathankudi, Kandukulam, 10 a.m.

NMSS Vellaichamy Nadar College: National-level conference on ‘Design and application of emerging materials’, presidential address by Principal A. Jawahar, Nagamalai, 9 a.m.; guest lecture for government school students on ‘Junk food and its harmful effects’, R. Muthu, Assistant Professor, Department of History, MVM College for Women, chief guest, MNU Jeyaraj Nadar Higher Secondary School, 10 a.m.; awareness programme on ‘Tobacco and public health’, Karadipatti panchayat president P. Balamani, chief guest, Karadipatti panchayat office, 5 p.m.

Sri Meenakshi Government Arts College for Women: Lecture on ‘Linguistics: challenges and opportunities, by A. Kamakshi, former Professor at Centre for Advanced Studies in Linguistics, Annamalai University, Goripalayam, 11 a.m.

Yadava College: Career guidance programme for commerce students, special address by consultant C. Murugesan, Tiruppalai, 10.30 a.m.

Mannar Thirumalai Naicker College: Personality development programme for students, special address by S. Parthasarathy, Pofessor, K.L.N College of Engineering, Pasumalai, 12 noon.

Thiagarajar College: Guest lecture on ‘Making a dent in universe’ by B. Krishnamoorthy, executive advisor, SSDB Tech Services Limited, Kamarajar Salai, 9 a.m.

All India Democratic Students’ Organisation: Seminar on ‘People’s unity’, special address by AIDSO’s India president Rajasekar, former Principal of The Madura College R. Murali and M. Anavaradhan, V.R. Krishna Iyer Community Hall, K.K. Nagar, 10 a.m.

SBI Wealth: Inauguration of SBI Wealth at Personal Banking Branch, J. Swaminathan, Deputy Managing Director, Strategy and Chief Digital Officer, Corporate Centre, Mumbai, inaugurates, Dr. Ambedkar Road, 5 p.m.

The Madura College: ‘PULARI 2020’, special address by actor G. Gnanasambandam, T.P.K. Road, 3 p.m.

Lady Doak College: ‘Negizchi 2020’ focussing on the need to end violence against women and children, Madurai MP Su. Venkatesan, chief guest, Sugata Roy, advocacy and communication specialist, UNICEF, guest of honour, Tallakulam, 9 a.m.

M.S. Chellamuthu Trust and Research Foundation: Happy Schooling programme; training on stress management for Madurai Corporation school students, Bharathiyar Corporation Boys High School, Sellur, 10 a.m.

Nala Dental hospital and A.M. Jeyabalan Memorial Trust: Awareness of the benefits of dental implants and consultation, Chokkikulam, 11 a.m.

E.M. Gopalakrishna Kone Yadava Women’s College: State-level science expo, Dean of Department of Chemistry, Thiagarajar College of Engineering, R. Vasudevan, chief guest, Tiruppalai, 9.30 a.m.

Alcoholics Anonymous: Meeting; R.C. Church, Sivaganga Road, Melur, 6.30 p.m.; Prasanna Venkateswara Higher Secondary School; Dheep Hospital, K. Pudur; and Loyola Technical Institute, Gnanaolivupuram, 7 p.m.