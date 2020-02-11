Madurai Today For Wednesday (Feb. 12)

RELIGION

Selva Vinayagar Temple: Sankatahara chaturthi, deity procession, Railway Colony 7 p.m.

Ramakrishna Math: Bhajan and aarathi, New Natham Road, 6.30 p.m.

Thiruvalluvar Mandram: Discourse on ‘Periapuranam’ by P. Balakrishnan, Sakti Velammal Nagar, S.S. Colony, 5 p.m.

Chinmaya Tapovanam: Ganapathi puja, Rudra homam, 6.30 a.m.; Purnahoothi, 8.30 a.m.; Pratishta puja, abishekam, deeparatha, Sri Sarveswarar Temple, Pulloothu, 9.10 a.m.

St. Lourdes Shrine: Centenary celebrations, prayer and deity procession, K. Pudur, 6.30 p.m.

CULTURE

International Sivananda Yoga Vedanta Centre: Yoga and meditation classes; 444 KK Nagar East Ninth Street, 6 a.m., 6.30 p.m., and 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. (for women).

Prajapita Brahmakumaris Ishwariya Vishwa Vidyalaya: Free rajayoga meditation classes; 36 Meenakshi Nagar, P and T Nagar; 40 Sambandamoorthy Street; 47 B CMR Road and 357 Anna Nagar, 6.30 a.m. and 5.30 p.m.

GENERAL

Madurai Productivity Council: Celebration of Productivity Week - 2020; inauguration of National Productivity Week, M. Sivabalasubramanian, chief guest, V. Dhulasi Bhrinda delivers keynote address, Mannar Thirumalai Naicker College, 11 a.m.

Saraswathi Narayanan College: Founder’s Day celebration; writer Indra Soundararajan delivers L. Narayanan Chettiar Memorial Lecture on ‘Aram Sei’, secretary N. Thiagarajan presides, 10 a.m.

NMS S Vellaichamy Nadar College: Lecture on ‘Animal farming entrepreneurship programme’ by P. Sabarinathan of Sri Sastha Farms, Principal A. Jawahar presides, WPAS Auditorium, 10 a.m.

Madurai District Tiny and Small-Scale Industries Association: Entrepreneurs Awareness Camp; M. Ramalingam, GM, District Industries Centre, chief guest, B. Muruganandam, president, presides, MADITSSIA Hall, 9.30 a.m.

Nala Dental Hospital and A.M. Jeyabalan Memorial Trust: Dental consultation camp, Dr J. Kanna Peruman presides, Nala Dental Hospital, Chokkikulam, 11 a.m.

Alcoholics Anonymous: Meeting, Prasanna Venkateswarar Higher Secondary School, behind Kamarajar Salai; Dheep Hospital, K. Pudur; and Loyola Institute, Arapalayam, 7 p.m.