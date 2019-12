MADURAI TODAY FOR THURSDAY

RELIGION

Selva Vinayagar Temple: Discourse on ‘Thirumanthirathin Ariviyal’ by Shanmuga Thirukumaran, Railway Colony, 7 p.m.

Ramakrishna Math: Bhajan and aarathi, New Natham Road, 6.30 p.m.

Gita Bhavanam: 72nd anniversary, Gita parayanam and yagam, No. 3 Gita Bhavanam, East Gate, Kamarajar Salai, 7.30 a.m.

Thiruvalluvar Mandram: Discourse on ‘Thiruvarutpa’ by M. Vijayaraman, Sakti Velammal Nagar, S.S. Colony, 5 p.m.

Chinmaya Mission: Chinmaya Vanaprastha Sansthan conducts ‘Manickavasagar Aruliya Sivapuranam’ by Br. Gopalakrishnan, Doak Nagar Kochadai, 10 a.m.

CULTURE

Sri Sathguru Sangeetha Samajam and Madurai Athiruthra Mahayagna Committee: Margazhi Bakti Thiruvizha, discourse by Sri Omkarananda Swami on ‘Aramum, Anbum’, Lakshmi Sundaram Hall, 6.30 p.m.

International Sivananda Yoga Vedanta Centre: Yoga and meditation classes; 444 KK Nagar East Ninth Street, 6 a.m., 6.30 p.m., and 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. (for women).

Prajapita Brahmakumaris Ishwariya Vishwa Vidyalaya: Free rajayoga meditation classes; 36 Meenakshi Nagar, P and T Nagar; 40 Sambandamoorthy Street; 47 B CMR Road and 357Anna Nagar, 6.30 a.m. and 5.30 p.m.

GENERAL

SOCO Trust: 15-day training course on ‘Human rights for women students’, advocate Robert Chandrakumar and Prof. P. Vijaykumar speak, Justice V.R. Krishna Iyer Community Hall, KK Nagar, 4 p.m.

Thiagarajar College: Department of English conducts ‘Shaw’s Arms and The Man’, Tholkappiar Hall, 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.

New Century Book House: 34th Annual Book Expo, No. 79-80 West Tower Street, 9.30 a.m.

Alcoholics Anonymous: Meeting, Dheep Hospital, K. Pudur, Kalangarai Vilakkam Church, West Anupanadi; and Rosary Church, Town Hall Road, 7 p.m.