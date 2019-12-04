Madurai Today for Thursday

RELIGION

Selva Vinayagar Temple: Discourse on ‘Thirumanthirathil Ariviyal’ by Shanmuga Thirukumaran, Railway Colony, 7 p.m.

Sri Subramania Swamy Temple: Karthigai festival, deity procession, 9 a.m. and 8 p.m.

Ramakrishna Math: Bhajan and aarathi, New Natham Road, 6.30 p.m.

Thiruvalluvar Mandram: Discourse on ‘Thiruvarutpa’ by M. Vijayaraman, Sakti Velammal Nagar, S.S. Colony, 5 p.m.

Chinmaya Mission: Discourse on ‘Bhagavat Gita’ in Tamil by Swami Sivayogananda, Sri Kanchi Kamakoti Sankara Math, Besant Road, 6.30 p.m.

CULTURE

International Sivananda Yoga Vedanta Centre: Yoga and meditation classes; 444 KK Nagar East Ninth Street, 6 a.m., 6.30 p.m., and 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. (for women).

Prajapita Brahmakumaris Ishwariya Vishwa Vidyalaya: Free rajayoga meditation classes; 36 Meenakshi Nagar, P and T Nagar; 40 Sambandamoorthy Street; 47 B CMR Road and 357Anna Nagar, 6.30 a.m. and 5.30 p.m.

GENERAL

The American College: Dedication ceremony of Eva Swift Hall by Rev. Dr. M. Joseph, Bishop-President, Madurai Kamaraj University Vice-Chancellor M. Krishnan presides, 3 p.m., Christ Chapel, Satellite Campus, Chatirapatti, 4 p.m.

S. Vellaichamy Nadar College: 69th Tamil Nadu Senior State Annual Volleyball Championships for men and women, Collector T.G. Vinay and Commissioner of Police Davidson Devasirvatham distribute prizes, G. Karikolraj, A.M.S.G. Ashokan preside, Nagamalai, 5 p.m.

M.S. Chellamuthu Trust and Research Foundation: Happy Schooling (An initiative to promote emotional well-being and academic excellence in the schools run by Madurai Corporation), Prof. G. Gurubharathy speaks on ‘The art of writing examination’, Dr. M. Kannan presides, N.S.S.B Corporation Girls Higher Secondary School, Palanganatham, 10 a.m.

Society for Community Organisation Trust: 15-day training course on ‘Human rights for women students’, Prof. R. Murali, State general secretary, PUCL, speaks on ‘Human rights situation in India’, Justice V.R. Krishna Iyer Community Hall, 4 p.m.

Justice Shivaraj V Patil Foundation & John Lewis Foundation: Seminar on ‘Promoting gender equality to prevent gender-based violence,’ Dr. M. Buvaneswaran, Principal, MKU Constituent College, presides, advocate S. Balasundari, speaks, MKU College, Kappalur, 12 noon.

New Century Book House: 34th National Book Expo, No 79-80 West Tower Street, 9.30 a.m.

Alcoholics Anonymous: Meeting, Dheep Hospital, K, Pudur; Kalangarai Vilakkam Church, West Anupanadi; and Rosary Church, Town Hall Road, 7 p.m.