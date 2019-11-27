MADURAI TODAY FOR THURSDAY

RELIGION

Selva Vinayagar Temple: Discourse on ‘Thirumanthirathil Ariviyal’ by Shanmuga Thirukumaran, Railway Colony, 7 p.m.

Ramakrishna Math: Aarathi and bhajan, New Natham Road, 6.30 p.m.

Thiruvalluvar Mandram: Discourse on ‘Thiruvarutpa’ by M. Vijayaraman, Sakti Velammal Nagar, S. S. Colony, 5 p.m.

Chinmaya Mission: Discourse on ‘Srimad Bhagavatham’ in Tamil by Swami Sivayogananda, Doak Nagar, 10.45 a.m.

St. Xavier’s Choultry Trust: 87th anniversary celebrations, East Madurai Station Road, 7 p.m.

CULTURE

International Sivananda Yoga Vedanta Centre: Yoga and meditation classes; 444 KK Nagar East Ninth Street, 6 a.m., 6.30 p.m., and 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. (for women).

Prajapita Brahmakumaris Ishwariya Vishwa Vidyalaya: Free rajayoga meditation classes; 36 Meenakshi Nagar, P and T Nagar; 40 Sambandamoorthy Street; 47 B CMR Road and 357Anna Nagar, 6.30 a.m. and 5.30 p.m.

GENERAL

Ministry of Social Justice & Empowerment: Inauguration of three-day zonal conference on ‘Modules of multiple disabilities’, organised by National Institute for Empowerment of Persons with Multiple Disabilities, Dr. Asma Ja Batcha of Government Medical College, Sivaganga, Dr. K. M. Nisamudeen of GRH, Madurai, speak, Bethshan Special School, Sikkandar Chavadi, 10 a.m.

New Century Book House: 34th National Book Expo, No. 79-80 West Tower Street, 9.30 a.m.

TOPKIDS: Life skills class on self-confidence, Mangayarkarasi School, 12 noon, Velliveethiyar School, 1.30 p.m.

Alcoholics Anonymous: Meeting, Dheep Hospital K. Pudur, Kalangarai Vilakkam Church, Mela Anupanadi, and Rosary Church, Town Hall Road, 7 p.m.