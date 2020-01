MADURAI TODAY FOR THURSDAY (Jan. 2, 2020)

RELIGION

Selva Vinayagar Temple: Discourse on ‘Thirumanthirathil Ariviyal’ by Shanmuga Thirukumaran, Railway Colony, 7 p.m.

Ramakrishna Math: Aarathi and bhajan, New Natham Road, 6.30 p.m.

Thiruvalluvar Mandram: Discourse on ‘Thiruvarutpa’ by M. Vijayaraman, Sakti Velammal Nagar, S.S. Colony, 5 p.m.

United Vaishnavite Sabha: Tirupavai upanyasam, Dindigul Sri Vilancholai Pillai, Sri Madana Gopala Swami Temple, West Masi, 6.30 p.m.

Sri Sarada Peetam: Dhanur Madha puja, Bypass Road, 5 a.m.; Dhanur Madha puja, Amman Sannidhi, 6 a.m.

Gita Bhavanam: Gita parayanam and yagnam, 7.30 a.m.; discourse by T.K. Soundararajan; No. 3 Gita Bhavanam Lane, Kamarajar Salai, 6.30 p.m.

Thiruppavai Thiruvembavai Music School: 66th annual Margazhi Paavai vizha; songs, South Adi Street, Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple, 6 a.m. and 6 p.m.

Sri Ramasamy Sri Navaneetha Krishnasamy Devasthanam: Thiru Adyayana Urchavam, Pahalpathu festival, Thirupallandu, 9.30 a.m.; Periyazhvar Thirumozhi sevithal, 5 p.m.; aarathi, North Masi Ramayana Chavadi, 7 p.m

CULTURE

Sri Sathguru Sangeetha Samajam: 68th Annual Music and Arts Festival - 2020, vocal concert by R. Ashwath Narayanan, Lakshmi Sundaram Hall, 6 p.m.

Tamil Isai Sangam: Discourse by writer Indra Soundararajan on ‘Therintha Bharatham Theriyatha Paathiram’, Rajah Muthiah Mandram, 6.30 p.m.

International Sivananda Yoga Vedanta Centre: Yoga and meditation classes; 444 KK Nagar East Ninth Street, 6 a.m., 6.30 p.m., and 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. (for women).

Prajapita Brahmakumaris Ishwariya Vishwa Vidyalaya: Free rajayoga meditation classes; 36 Meenakshi Nagar, P and T Nagar; 40 Sambandamoorthy Street; 47 B CMR Road and 357Anna Nagar, 6.30 a.m. and 5.30 p.m.

GENERAL

Vivekananda College: Two-day national conference on ‘English language learning and teaching: Innovation to approach, method and research’; blessings by Kulapathi Srimath Swami Adthyathmananda; Praful D. Kulkarni of Sharadchandra Arts & Science College, Naigaon, and J. Karthikeyan of VIT, Vellore, speak, Audio Visual Hall, 10 a.m.

Tamil Nadu Chamber of Commerce and Industry: Chamber Trade Fair, Tamukkum Grounds, 4 p.m.

New Century Book House: 34th Annual Book Expo, No. 79-80 West Tower Street, 9.30 a.m.

Alcoholics Anonymous: Meeting, Dheep Hospital, K. Pudur; Kalangarai Vilakkam Church, West Anupanadi; and Rosary Church Town Hall Road, 7 p.m.