Madurai Today for Thursday (Feb. 13)

RELIGION

Selva Vinayagar Temple: Discourse on ‘Thirumanthirathil Ariviyal’ by Shanmuga Thirukumaran, Railway Colony, 7 p.m.

Ramakrishna Math: Bhajan and aarathi, New Natham Road, 6.30 p.m.

Thiruvalluvar Mandram: Discourse on ‘Thiruvarutpa’ by M. Vijayaraman, Sakti Velammal Nagar, S.S. Colony, 5 p.m.

St. Lourdes Shrine: Centenary celebrations; special prayers, K. Pudur, 6 a.m. and 6 p.m.

CULTURE

International Sivananda Yoga Vedanta Centre: Yoga and meditation classes; 444 KK Nagar East Ninth Street, 6 a.m., 6.30 p.m., and 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. (for women).

Prajapita Brahmakumaris Ishwariya Vishwa Vidyalaya: Free rajayoga meditation classes; 36 Meenakshi Nagar, P and T Nagar; 40 Sambandamoorthy Street; 47 B CMR Road and 357 Anna Nagar, 6.30 a.m. and 5.30 p.m.

GENERAL

Thiagarajar College of Engineering: 40th anniversary - Ruby Jubilee - 1975-80 batch celebrates re-union, K.S. Auditorium, 10 a.m.

Solaimalai College of Engineering: Technical symposium ‘Techno Fest 2K20’, S. Gowtham, Senior HR Manager, Trioangle Technologies, addresses, Executive Director S.P. Arvind presides, CSE Department, 9.30 a.m.

Sethu Institute of Technology: Initiative Fest 2020, intra-college events, B. Ashok, co-chairman, Bar Council of TN & Puducherry, chief guest, S. Mohamed Jaleel, founder, presides, auditorium, 2.15 p.m.

Mannar Thirumalai Naicker College: Lecture on ‘Counselling skills for managers’ by V.M. Vijaya Saravanan, president, Child Welfare Committee, Sundararajan Hall, 11.30 a.m.; workshop on ‘Entrepreneurship opportunities in IoT’ by A. Balaji Ganesh, Dean, R&D, Velammal Engineering College, Moorthy Naidu Andal Ammal Hall, 9.30 a.m.

N.M.S.S. Vellaichami Nadar College: Lecture on ‘Bio-diversity and its conservation’ by N. Alaguchamy of Raja Duraisingam Arts and Science College, Sivaganga, A. Jawahar, Principal, presides, V. V. Balakrishna Nadar Hall, 11 a.m.

Madurai Productivity Council: Productivity Week celebrations - 2020; workshop on Startups and project presentation for UG/PG students, K.N.K. Karthick and K.N.K. Ganesh of KLN College of Engineering, chief guests, S. Ganesan, DIC GM, Sivaganga district, addresses, KLN College of Engineering, 10 a.m.

Gandhi Museum: Gandhi - 150 special programme on ‘Gandhi approach to health and health education’ by R. Natarajan, Education Officer, 10.30 a.m.

Amudhasurabhi Kalaimandram: Pledge by senior students to score centum in public exam, Mandram president V. Balakrishnan presides, Sethupathi Higher Secondary School, 10 a.m.

Alcoholics Anonymous: Meeting, Dheep Hospital, K. Pudur; Kalangarai Vilakkam Church, West Anupanadi; and Rosary Church, Town Hall Road, 7 p.m.