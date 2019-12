MADURAI TODAY FOR THURSDAY (DEC. 26, 2019)

RELIGION

Selva Vinayagar Temple: Surya grahanam; discourse by Shanmuga Thirukumaran on ‘Thirumanthirathil Ariviyal’, Railway Colony, 7 p.m.

Ramakrishna Math: Bhajan and aarathi, New Natham Road, 6.30 p.m.

Thiruppavai Thiruvembavai Music School: 66th annual Margazhi Pavai vizha, songs, South Adi Street, Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple, 6 a.m. and 6 p.m.

Ariyankavu Devasthana Sourashtra Mahajana Sangam: Thirukalyanam, abishekam 5 a.m., Bhagavath parayanam, 6 a.m.; prasadam, 12 noon; Thiruvilakku puja, 4 p.m.; deity procession, Church Road, Anna Nagar, 7.30 p.m.

Thiruvalluvar Mandram: Discourse on ‘Thiruvarutpa’ by M. Vijayaraman, Sakti Velammal Nagar, S.S. Colony, 5 p.m.

Sringer Sarada Peetam: Dhanur Madha puja, Bypass Road, 5 a.m.; Dhanur Madha puja, No. 88 Amman Sannidhi, 6 a.m.

Sri Radha Madhava Kalyana Mahotsavam: Upanyasam by Sri Chattanatha Bhagavathar, Sri Madhana Gopalaswami Temple, West Masi Street, 6 p.m.

Gita Bhavanam: Gita parayanam and yagnam, 7.30 a.m.; discourse by T.K. Soundararajan; No. 3 Gita Bhavanam Lane, Kamarajar Salai, 6.30 p.m.

Srimath Venkatramana Bhagavathar Seva Samajam: 239th jayanthi celebrations, third day events, vocal concert by S.P. Geetha Bharati 12.15 p.m.; flute by C. Gomathi and K.K. Shamili, 4 p.m.; vocal by Manasa Sriram, 5 p.m.; veena concert by Anandi Poornachandran, 6 p.m.; vocal by Srikandam Nagendra Sastry, 7 p.m.; Anjaneya utsavam, Sourashtra Sabai, Sri Ranga Mahal, 13 South Krishnan Koil Street, 9 p.m.

CULTURE

International Sivananda Yoga Vedanta Centre: Yoga and meditation classes; 444 KK Nagar East Ninth Street, 6 a.m., 6.30 p.m., and 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. (for women).

Prajapita Brahmakumaris Ishwariya Vishwa Vidyalaya: Free rajayoga meditation classes; 36 Meenakshi Nagar, P and T Nagar; 40 Sambandamoorthy Street; 47 B CMR Road and 357Anna Nagar, 6.30 a.m. and 5.30 p.m.

GENERAL

Tamil Nadu Chamber of Commerce and Industry: Chamber Trade Fair, Tamukkum Grounds, 4 p.m.

Madurai District Tiny and Small-Scale Industries Association: Business model and business plan preparation, MADITSSIA Hall, Ambedkar Road, 10 a.m.

Vidiyal: Personality development training workshop for children, Rathinapuram, 9.30 a.m.

New Century Book House: 34th Annual Book Expo, No. 79-80 West Tower Street, 9.30 a.m.

Alcoholics Anonymous: Meeting, Dheep Hospital, K. Pudur; Kalangarai Vilakkam Church, West Anupanadi; and Rosary Church, Town Hall Road, 7 p.m.