MADURAI TODAY FOR SUNDAY

RELIGION

Selva Vinayagar Temple: Kalabhairavar puja, 4.30 p.m.; discourse on ‘Thiruvasagam’ by Meenakshi Nagasundaram, Railway Colony, 7 p.m.

Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple: Thevaram class for students, Old Thirukalyana Mandapam, 5 p.m.

Ramakrishna Math: Aanmeega Vaazhkai by Swami Tatprabanandar, 5.45 p.m.; bhajan and aarathi, New Natham Road, 6.30 p.m.

Sringeri Sarada Peetam: Discourse on ‘Srikrishna Rasanubhavanm’ by Thippirajapuram Sri Mohanrama Dikshidar, By-pass Road, 6 p.m.

St. Xavier’s Choultry Trust: 87th anniversary celebrations, 69 East Madurai Station Road, 6 p.m.

Church of Christ: Sunday Service and special Bible study, Bro. Deva Manickam speaks, thanks by M.S. Raja, Gnanaolivupuram, 10 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Vespers: Dr. C. Jothi Sophia, Principal, CSI Jeyaraj Annapackiam College of Nursing, speaks, Prof. C. Anzline leads, American College, Jubilee Chapel, 6 p.m.

CULTURE

Ragapriya Chamber Music Club: Vocal concert by Madurai TNS Krishna, Fortune Pandiyan Hotel, 6 p.m.

Chinmaya Yuva Kendra & Rotary Club of Madurai Northwest: ‘Arivom Thelivom’, one-day camp for government school students, Rotary president Padmini Krishnamurthy, chief guest, 9.30 a.m.; valedictory function: Assistant Governor RI District 3000 V. Krishnamurthy speaks, Doak Nagar, 2.30 p.m.

International Sivananda Yoga Vedanta Centre: Yoga and meditation classes; 444 KK Nagar East Ninth Street, 6 a.m., 6.30 p.m., and 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. (for women).

Aurobindo Study Forum: Sri Aurobindo’s ‘Life divine’ by Prof. Subramany, Aurolab, Veerapanchan, 10 a.m.

Prajapita Brahmakumaris Ishwariya Vishwa Vidyalaya: Free rajayoga meditation classes; 36 Meenakshi Nagar, P and T Nagar; 40 Sambandamoorthy Street; 47 B CMR Road and 357 Anna Nagar, 6.30 a.m. and 5.30 p.m.

Bishop Gnanadhason Home for the Aged: Christmas get- together, Rev. Fr. Kuyili Abraham, Parish Priest, St. Vincent Palloti Church, delivers message, carols by Lady Doak College Choir, Shalom Gardens, Tirunagar, 11 a.m.

Kuralinithu: Meeting, Spark Academy, 12/7/54 Thamarai Malar Street, Mahatma Gandhi Nagar, 6 p.m.

New Century Book House: 34th Annual Book Expo, No. 79-80 West Tower Street, 9.30 a.m.

GENERAL

Alcoholics Anonymous: Meeting, UC Higher Secondary School, 11 a.m., V.R. Krishna Iyer Community Hall and Railway Institute, near West Entry, TB Road, 7 p.m.; RC School, Sivaganga Road, Melur, 6.30 p.m.