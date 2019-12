MADURAI TODAY FOR SATURDAY

RELIGION

Selva Vinayagar Temple: Discourse on ‘Thiruarutpa’ by M. Vijayaraman, Railway Colony, 7 p.m.

Sri Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple: Thevaram and Thiruvasagam class for students, Old Thirukalyana Mandapam, 5 p.m.

Ramakrishna Math: Discourse on ‘Mahabharatha Kavithaigal’ by A. Ganesan, 5.45 p.m.; bhajan and aarathi, New Natham Road, 6.30 p.m.

Sri Swami Tatwananda Ashram: Panchasathi, Swami Gnanasivananda conducts, P and T Nagar, 6.45 p.m.

Sri Radhakrishnan Temple: Special puja, Yadava Cultural Association Kalyana Mandapam, Surveyor Colony, 6 p.m.

Thiruvalluvar Mandram: Discourse on ‘Pathinonram Thirumurai’ by R. Umarani, Sakti Velammal Nagar, S.S. Colony, 5 p.m.

Shri Maharudhra Mahayagna Committee Trust: Adhirudhra mahayagnam, mahanyasam, 7 a.m.; Sri Rudhrajapam, 9 a.m.; deeparadhanai, 11.30 a.m.; prasadam, 12 noon, Sri Rudhrakramarchana, 4 p.m.; deeparatha and prasadam, T.S. Rajam Auditorium, 5 p.m.

Gita Bhavanam: 72nd annual Gita yagnam, Gita parayanam and yagam, No 3 Gita Bhavanam Lane, Kamarajar Salai, 7.30 a.m.

Lady Doak College: Christmas Carol Service - 2019, Shanti Davidar delivers Christmas message, College Quadrangle, 6 p.m.

CULTURE

Madurai Kamban Kazhagam: Bharathi-Avvai vizha, S. Prakash, JMD, Star Health Insurance, chief guest, Solomon Pappiah, founder, presides, Prof. S.S.M. Sundaram speaks on ‘Bharati Kanda Avvai’, 6 p.m.; S.P. Creations stages drama ‘Bharati Yaar’, Vasudhara Complex, Andalpuram, 6.45 p.m.

World Tamil Research Centre and World Tamil Sangam Madurai: First world Tamilisai Conference, inauguration of two-day events, Sundar Kuppusami, president, North American Tamil Sangam Peravai, US, Prof. Amudha Pandian, former principal, Government Arts College, Nandanam, address, World Tamil Sangam campus, 10 a.m.

Sri Sathguru Sangeetha Samajam and Madurai Athirudhra Mahayagna Committee: Margazhi bakti thiruvizha, Nama sankeerthan by Rajagopal Das Bhagavathar, Lakshmi Sundaram Hall, 6.30 p.m.

Gandhi Memorial Museum: 164th book review meeting on ‘Gandhi: A life authored by Krishna Kripalani,’ Museum Library, 5.30 p.m.

International Sivananda Yoga Vedanta Centre: Yoga and meditation classes; 444 KK Nagar East Ninth Street, 6 a.m., 6.30 p.m., and 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. (for women).

Prajapita Brahmakumaris Ishwariya Vishwa Vidyalaya: Free rajayoga meditation classes; 36 Meenakshi Nagar, P and T Nagar; 40 Sambandamoorthy Street; 47 B CMR Road and 357Anna Nagar, 6.30 a.m. and 5.30 p.m.

GENERAL

All India General Insurance Employees Association (Madurai Region): Silver jubilee conference, Madurai Lok Sabha MP Su. Venkatesan inaugurates, K.M. Mahal, Bypass Road, 10 a.m.

Sermathai Vasan College for Women: National Energy Conservation Day, Awareness of conserving energy, A. Mahalakshmi of Lady Doak College, chief guest, 10 a.m.

Mangayarkarasi College of Arts and Science for Women: Muthamizh Saaral Vizha, N. Vijayasundari of Urumu Dhanalakshmi College, Tiruchi, chief guest, Paravai, 10 a.m.

SOCO Trust: 15-day training course on ‘Human rights for women students’, Prof. Bernard Shaw, advocate Thirumurugan and Dr Kesavalu speak; trust joint director Selva Gomathi presides, Justice V.R. Krishna Iyer Community Hall, KK Nagar 11 a.m.

Bethshan Special School: Inauguration of new building and felicitation to Paralympian T. Siddarthan, Sikkandar Chavadi, 10.30 a.m.

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (Madurai): Study Circle meeting, A.K. Subramanian speaks, ICAI Bhavan, Old Natham Road, 6 p.m.

New Century Book House: 34th Annual Book Expo, No. 79-80 West Tower Street, 9.30 a.m.

Karuthu Pattarai: National seminar on ‘Tholliyalum Maanidaviyalum’, archaelogist Prof. S. Santhalingam inaugurates, Hotel Park Plaza, West Perumal Maistry Street, 9.45 a.m.

Alcoholics Anonymous: Meeting, Ahana Hospital, Anna Bus Stand, Quality Care Hospital, Ellis Nagar; and R.C. School, Palanganatham, 7 p.m.