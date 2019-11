MADURAI TODAY FOR SATURDAY

RELIGION

Selva Vinayagar Temple: Chaturthi puja, Railway Colony, 6.30 p.m.

Ramakrishna Math: Discourse on ‘Divyaprabandam’ by S. Kaliyamoorthy, 5.45 p.m.; bhajan and aarathi, New Natham Road, 6.30 p.m.

Panniru Thirumurai Mandram: Discourse on kandapuranam by N. S. Sundararaman, Sri Dhandayuthapani Swami Temple, Iravathanallur, 5 p.m.

Thiruvalluvar Mandram: Discourse on ‘Thirumurai’ by R. Umarani, Sakti Velammal Nagar, S. S. Colony, 5 p.m.

Sri Radhakrishnan Temple: Special pujas, Surveyor Clony, Yadava Cultural Association Kalyana Mandapam, 6 p.m.

St. Xavier’s Choultry Trust: 87th anniversary celebrations, East Madurai Station Road, 6 p.m.

CULTURE

International Sivananda Yoga Vedanta Centre: Yoga and meditation classes; 444 KK Nagar East Ninth Street, 6 a.m., 6.30 p.m., and 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. (for women).

Prajapita Brahmakumaris Ishwariya Vishwa Vidyalaya: Free rajayoga meditation classes; 36 Meenakshi Nagar, P and T Nagar; 40 Sambandamoorthy Street; 47 B CMR Road and 357 Anna Nagar, 6.30 a.m. and 5.30 p.m.

Tamil Nadu Kalai Illakiya Perumandram: Book release function, M. Thirumalai, former Vice-Chancellor, Tamil University, Thanjavur, chief guest, Maniammai School, North Masi Street, 6 p.m.

GENERAL

Ministry of Social Justice & Empowerment: Zonal conference on modules of multiple disabilities, R. Ravi Parthasarathi, president, Rotary Club of Madurai West, chief guest, Prof. Raja Govindasami presides, Bethshan Special School, Sikkandar Chavadi, 4 p.m.

American College & Aravind Eye Care System: Free eye screening camp, Principal M. Davamani Christober inaugurates, Government Higher Secondary School, Erampatti, Alanganallur block, 8 a.m.

American College: BA Economics 1976 batch get-together, PG Economics Department, 11 a.m.

Vivekananda College: English enrichment camp for first year UG students, Tiruvedakam West, 9.45 a.m.

Madurai District Tiny & Small-Scale Industries Association: Sales and marketing for MSMEs, K.R. Gnanasambandan, Aathma Academy, speaks, president B. Muruganandam presides, MADITSSIA Hall, Ambedkar Road, 10 a.m.

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (Madurai Chapter): Study Circle meeting, ‘Important changes in auditor’s report’ by R.S. Balaji, ICAI Bhavan, Old Natham Road, 5 p.m.

Mangayarkarasi School: 35th annual literary contest for students, Maninagaram Main Road, 10 a.m.

Amudham Matric Higher Secondary School: 22nd academic day celebration, Dr. M. Jessie Pauline Jeyapriya, Principal, CSI College, distributes prizes, Perungudi, 9 a.m.

Good Shepherd Matriculation Higher Secondary School: 35th annual sports day, V. Pandeeswari, athletic coach, Southern Railways, chief guest, MGR Grounds, 9 a.m.

Justice Shivaraj V Patil Foundation & DLSA: 16-days of activism against gender-based violence campaign, advocate R. Gandhi inaugurates, Foundation Managing Trustee Selva Gomathi presides, Vadipatti, 2 p.m.

People’s Anti-Corruption Movement: Executive Committee meeting, Tamil Nadu Sarvodaya Mandal building, Gandhi Museum, 4.45 p.m.

New Century Book House: 34th National Book Exhibition, No. 79-80 West Tower Street, 9.30 a.m.

Samam Kudimakkal Iyakkam: Campaign against liquor, De Nobili Hall, K. Pudur, 10 a.m.

Gandhi Museum: Readers meet, Prof. R Alagirisami presides, Library, 5.30 p.m.

Alcoholics Anonymous: Meeting, Ahana Hospital Anna Bus Stand, Quality Care Hospital Ellis Nagar and R.C. School, Palanganatham, 7 p.m.