Madurai Today

RELIGION

Selva Vinayagar Temple: Discourse on ‘Tiruvarutpa’ by M. Vijayaraman, Railway Colony, 7 p.m.

Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple: Thevaram-Tiruvasagam classes, Tirukkalyana Mandapam, 5 p.m.

Radhakrishnan Temple: Special puja, Yadava Cultural Association, Surveyor Colony, 6 p.m.

Panniru Tirumurai Mandram: Discourse on ‘Kandapuranam’ by N. S. Sundararaman, Dandayuthapaniswamy Temple, Iravadanallur, 5 p.m.

Ramakrishna Mutt: Discourse on ‘Neethineri Vilakkam’ by Suba. Ramachandran, 5.45 p.m.; bhajan and aarathi, New Natham Road, 6.30 p.m.

Tiruvalluvar Mandram: Discourse on ‘Tirumurai’ by R. Umarani, Sakthi Velammal Nagar, S. S. Colony, 5 p.m.

Swami Tatwananda Ashram: Discourse on ‘Panchadasi’ by Gnanasivananda, P and T Nagar, 6.45 p.m.

CULTURE

International Sivananda Yoga Vedanta Centre: Yoga and meditation classes; 444 KK Nagar East Ninth Street, 6 a.m., 6.30 p.m., 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. (for women).

Prajapita Brahmakumaris Ishwariya Vishwa Vidyalaya: Free rajayoga meditation classes; 36 Meenakshi Nagar, P and T Nagar; 40 Sambandamoorthy Street; 47 B CMR Road and 357 Anna Nagar, 6.30 a.m. and 5.30 p.m.

Kadavu and Ragapriya: Concert of Tamil songs by Ananya Ashok, Fortune Pandiyan Hotel, 6 p.m.

Tamil Isai Sangam: Sabash Mapple, Tamil drama, by Sathya Sai Creations, Raja Muthiah Mandram, 6.30 p.m.

GENERAL

Madurai Kamaraj University: Faculty development programme, 10 a.m.; K. Balakrishnan, Special Officer, addresses; R. Sudha, Registrar (in charge), delivers valedictory address, Seminar Hall, UPE Building, 4 p.m.

Thiagarajar School of Management: R. Dinesh, Managing Director, TVS Supply Chain Solutions, delivers Manikam Ramaswami memorial lecture on ‘Do businesses need to measure stakeholders’ involvement and happiness in the Indian context/’ Bharath Krishna Sankar, Chairman, Aparajitha Corporate Services, addresses, Pamban Swamy Nagar, Tirupparankundram, 10.45 a.m.

Velammal College of Engineering and Technology: Faculty development programme in ‘Transmission and distribution,’ Viraganoor, 9.30 a.m.

Lakshmi Vidya Sangham: Annual Day celebration, Lakshmi School, Veerapanjan, 5.45 p.m.

Adhyapana School: Workshop on ‘Inclusion and inclusive strategies,’ Deepesh Chandrasekharan speaks, 8.45 a.m.

Institution of Engineers: T. R. Jothilingam, former Station Superintendent, Southern Railway, speaks on ‘Fun maths and mind games,’ 1 120 Feet Road, Surveyor Colony, 6.30 p.m.

Institute of Chartered Accountants of India: Study Circle meeting; M. Selvakumar speaks on ‘GST reconciliation and audit,’ Old Natham Road, Vislakshipuram, 5 p.m.

Ulaga Tirukkural Peravai: Release of K. S. Agamudainambi’s book on Tirukkural by M. Krishnan, Vice-Chancellor, Madurai Kamaraj University; P. Varadarajan, Correspondent, Maniyammai School, presides, New College House, Town Hall Road, 5.30 p.m.

Gandhi Kathai Mandram: R. Devadoss of Gandhi Museum speaks, Sevalayam, Kumarasamy Raja Street, Shenoy Nagar, 6 p.m.

Tamil Nadu Silambam Federation: Inauguration of district-level silambam competitions by P. Senkathir, District Physical Education Inspector, Gandhi Museum, 9 a.m.

Tamil Nadu Minorities’ Welfare Association: Third urban district conference, Hotel Duke, North Veli Street, 4 p.m.

Topkids: Counselling programme, Railway Hospital, 10 a.m.

Alcoholics Anonymous: Meeting; Ahana Hospital, Anna Bus Stand; Quality Care Hospital, Ellis Nagar, and R. C. School, Palanganatham, 7 p.m.