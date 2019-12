MADURAI TODAY FOR SATURDAY (DEC. 28, 2019)

RELIGION

Selva Vinayagar Temple: Discourse on ‘Thiruarutpa’ by M. Vijayaraman, Railway Colony, 7 p.m.

Ramakrishna Math: Discourse on ‘Mahabharatha Kathaigal’ by A. Ganesan, 5.45 p.m.; bhajan and aarathi, New Natham Road, 6.30 p.m.

Thiruvalluvar Mandram: Discourse on ‘Pathinondram Thirumurai’ by R. Umarani, Sakti Velammal Nagar, S.S. Colony, 5 p.m.

Thiruppavai Thiruvembavai Music School: 66th annual Margazhi Paavai vizha; songs, South Adi Street, Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple, 6 a.m. and 6 p.m.

Thiruvalluvar Mandram: Discourse on ‘Thirumanthiram’ by A.K.S. Thirumavalavan, Sakti Velammal Nagar, S.S. Colony, 5 p.m.

Sri Ayyappa Bakta Sabai: 51st annual mandala puja celebrations, Ganapathi homam, 8.30 a.m.: Annadhanam, 12 noon; evening puja and Ayyappa Sahasranama archana, No. 19 Vaniyar Kinatru Lane, Netaji Road, 7 p.m.

Swami Sri Tatwananda Ashram: Panchadasi Swami Samanandar conducts, P and T Nagar, 6.45 p.m.

Sri Ramasamy Sri Navaneetha Krishnasamy Devasthanam: Thiru Adyayana Urchavam, Pahalpathu festival, Thirupallandu, 9.30 a.m.; Periyazhvar Thirumozhi sevithal, 5 p.m.; aarathi, North Masi Ramayana Chavadi, 7 p.m.

Sringeri Sarada Peetam: Dhanur Madha puja, Bypass Road, 5 a.m.; Dhanur Madha puja, No. 88 Amman Sannidhi, 6 a.m.

Sri Radhakrishnan Temple: Special puja, Yadava Cultural Association, Kalyana Mandapam Avenue, Surveyor Colony, 6 p.m.

Sri Radha Madhava Kalyana Mahotsavam: Bhajans, 8.30 a.m. and 4 p.m.; Divya Nama Dolothsavam, Sri Madhana Gopalaswami Temple, West Masi Street, 7 p.m.

Gita Bhavanam: Gita parayanam and yagnam, 7.30 a.m.; discourse by T.K. Soundararajan; No. 3 Gita Bhavanam Lane, Kamarajar Salai, 6.30 p.m.

CULTURE

International Sivananda Yoga Vedanta Centre: Yoga and meditation classes; 444 KK Nagar East Ninth Street, 6 a.m., 6.30 p.m., and 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. (for women).

Prajapita Brahmakumaris Ishwariya Vishwa Vidyalaya: Free rajayoga meditation classes; 36 Meenakshi Nagar, P and T Nagar; 40 Sambandamoorthy Street; 47 B CMR Road and 357Anna Nagar, 6.30 a.m. and 5.30 p.m.

GENERAL

Confederation of Indian Industry: CII School Principals Conference 2019 focussing on ‘Challenges in changing education landscape’, Collector T.G. Vinay, chief guest, Radha Thiagarajan Auditorium, Thiagarajar College, Teppakulam, 10 a.m.

Tamil Nadu Progressive Writers’ Association: Remembering Sahitya Academy recipient Com. Selvaraj, Madurai MP Su. Venkatesan speaks, Maniyammai School, North Masi Street, 5 p.m.

Tamil Nadu PWD Senior Engineers Association: New year get together, Poriyalar Illam, PWD Campus, Tallakulam, 10 a.m.

Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (Madurai): Meeting on ‘Recent developments and opportunities for CAs in insurance’ and ‘Disclosure on taxes on income for SMEs’ by G. Sowmya and Arunkumar, ICAI Bhawan, Old Natham Road, 4 p.m.

Tamil Nadu Chamber of Commerce and Industry: Chamber Trade Fair, Tamukkum Grounds, 11 a.m.

People’s Anti-Corruption Movement: Executive Committee meeting, Tamil Nadu Sarvodaya Mandal Building, Gandhi Museum, 4.45 p.m.

Vidiyal: Personality development training workshop for children, Rathinapuram, 9.30 a.m.

Gandhi Memorial Museum: Readers Circle meeting, S. Ekanatha Pillai speaks, Library, 5.30 p.m.

MEEL: Five-day photography and videography training programme for underprivileged persons, near Thandu Mariamman Temple, Subramaniapuram, 10 a.m.

Janata Dal: Unveiling of portrait of G. Rajendran, State president P. Mohamed Ismail, State secretary K. John Moses, preside, Selvam Gurusami Community Hall, near Thiagarajar College, Kamarajar Salai, 5 p.m.

New Century Book House: 34th Annual Book Expo, No. 79-80 West Tower Street, 9.30 a.m.

Alcoholics Anonymous: Meeting, Ahana Hospital, Anna Bus Stand; Quality Care Hospital, Ellis Nagar; and R.C. School, Palanganatham, 7 p.m.