MADURAI TODAY (For Monday, Jan 27)

RELIGION

Selva Vinayagar Temple: Discourse on ‘Sithargalin Aanmeegam’ by M. Elango, 7 p.m.

Swami Tatwananda Ashram: Swami Samananda conducts ‘Bhagavad Gita’ class, Ayira Vaisyar Primary School, South Avanimoola Street, 6.45 p.m.

Tiruvalluvar Mandram: Association anniversary, Sakthi Velammal Nagar, S.S. Colony, 5 p.m.

CULTURE

International Sivananda Yoga Vedanta Centre: Yoga and meditation classes; 444 KK Nagar East Ninth Street, 6 a.m., 6.30 p.m., and 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. (for women).

Prajapita Brahmakumaris Ishwariya Vishwa Vidyalaya: Free rajayoga meditation classes; 36 Meenakshi Nagar, P and T Nagar; 40 Sambandamoorthy Street; 47 B CMR Road and 357 Anna Nagar, 6.30 a.m. and 5.30 p.m.

GENERAL

Sarvodaya Ilakkiya Pannai: 35th book fair, Director, Sri Saradha College of Education, P. Chandrasekaran, inaugurates, West Veli Street, 10 a.m.

SOCO Trust: V.R. Lakshmi Narayanan Memorial Lecture, A.K. Parashar speaks on ‘Rights of Human Rights Defenders’, V.R. Krishna Iyer Community Hall, 3 p.m.

Central Silk Board: Session on ‘Mulberry cultivation and silkworm rearing’ by A. Mahima Santhi, Member, Scientist Extension Centre, CSB; session on ‘Entrepreneurship in sericulture’ by, S. Rajaram, Scientist, CSB; Government Arts College, Melur; 10 a.m.

Pensioners Association of Non-Teaching Staff of Aided Colleges: Monthly meeting, MUTA Hall, Kaka Thoppu Street, 11 a.m.

The Madura College: Seminar on ‘Ilakana Kotpadugalum Amaivugalum’, M. Tirumalai, former Vice-Chancellor, Tamil University, Thanjavur, speaks, college premises, 10 a.m.

Sourashtra College: Youth Red Cross and Red Ribbon Club orientation programme, college premises, 1.30 p.m.

Madurai District Tiny and Small-Scale Industries Association: Programme on ‘Business model and business plan preparation’, MADITSSIA Hall, 10 a.m.

Alcoholics Anonymous: Meeting, Holy Redeemers Church, Periyar bus stand, 7 a.m.; AG Church, Gomathipuram; and Quality Care Hospital, Ellis Nagar, 7 p.m.