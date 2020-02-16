Madurai Today for Monday (Feb. 17)

RELIGION

Selva Vinayagar Temple: Discourse on ‘Sithargal Aanmeegam’ by M. Ilango, Railway Colony, 7.30 p.m.

Anushathin Anugraham: Discourse on ‘Bhakth Surdas’ by Tiruppur Krishnan, Dharmapuram Adheenam, Chokkanathar Thirumana Mandapam, North Masi Street, 6.30 p.m.

Swami Tatwananda Ashram: Swami Samananda conducts ‘Bhagavad Gita’ class, Ayira Vaisyar Primary School, South Avanimoola Street, 6.45 p.m.

Chinmaya Mission: Discourse on Vedas by Swami Sivayogananda, Doak Nagar, 11 a.m.

Tiruvalluvar Mandram: Discourse on Kamban Kavithai by K. Arumugam, S.S. Colony, 5 p.m.

Nadar Mahajana Sangam Sermathai Vasan Women’s College: Seven-day NSS camp, Sathankudi, Kandukulam, 9 a.m.

CULTURE

International Sivananda Yoga Vedanta Centre: Yoga classes; 444 KK Nagar East Ninth Street, 6 a.m., 6.30 p.m., and 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. (for women).

Prajapita Brahmakumaris Ishwariya Vishwa Vidyalaya: Free rajayoga meditation classes; 36 Meenakshi Nagar, P and T Nagar; 40 Sambandamoorthy Street; 47 B CMR Road and 357 Anna Nagar, 6.30 a.m. and 5.30 p.m.

GENERAL

Madurai Corporation: Art expo on the theme ‘Art from waste’, Vice-Chancellor of Tamil Nadu Open University K. Parthasarathy speaks, Corporation Commissioner S. Visakan addresses, MADITSSIA Auditorium, 4 p.m.

Indira Gandhi National Open University: 33rd convocation, Vice-Chancellor of Mother Teresa Women’s University Vaidehi Vijayakumar is the guest of honour, 12 noon.

Kaviarasu Kannadasan Narpani Mandram: Thillaiadi Valliammai and Vaidyanatha Iyer death anniversary meeting, R. Chokkalingam, Mandram president presides, 114/2 Tirupparankundram Road, 8.50 a.m.

Madurai Productivity Council: Productivity Week celebrations; workshop on ‘Quality concepts’ by M. Sankarasubramanian, Director, Quality Circle Forum of India, Secunderabad, Council Hall, 9.30 a.m.

The American College: Play on Christopher Marlowe’s ‘Doctor Faustus’, college premises, 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Thiagarajar College: Panel discussion on Union Budget 2020, college premises, 10 a.m.

NMS SVN College: Lecture on ‘Economics of advertising’, former Academic Coordinator, Department of Advertising and Public Relations, DDE, Madurai Kamaraj University, D. Joseph D’souza speaks, college premises 1 p.m.

TOPKIDS: Counselling, All-Women Police Station (South), 10 a.m.

Alcoholics Anonymous: Meeting, Holy Redeemers Church, Periyar bus stand, 7 a.m.; A.G. Church, Gomathipuram; and Quality Care Hospital, Ellis Nagar, 7 p.m.