Madurai

Madurai Today for Monday (Feb. 17)

RELIGION

Selva Vinayagar Temple: Discourse on ‘Sithargal Aanmeegam’ by M. Ilango, Railway Colony, 7.30 p.m.

Anushathin Anugraham: Discourse on ‘Bhakth Surdas’ by Tiruppur Krishnan, Dharmapuram Adheenam, Chokkanathar Thirumana Mandapam, North Masi Street, 6.30 p.m.

Swami Tatwananda Ashram: Swami Samananda conducts ‘Bhagavad Gita’ class, Ayira Vaisyar Primary School, South Avanimoola Street, 6.45 p.m.

Chinmaya Mission: Discourse on Vedas by Swami Sivayogananda, Doak Nagar, 11 a.m.

Tiruvalluvar Mandram: Discourse on Kamban Kavithai by K. Arumugam, S.S. Colony, 5 p.m.

Nadar Mahajana Sangam Sermathai Vasan Women’s College: Seven-day NSS camp, Sathankudi, Kandukulam, 9 a.m.

CULTURE

International Sivananda Yoga Vedanta Centre: Yoga classes; 444 KK Nagar East Ninth Street, 6 a.m., 6.30 p.m., and 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. (for women).

Prajapita Brahmakumaris Ishwariya Vishwa Vidyalaya: Free rajayoga meditation classes; 36 Meenakshi Nagar, P and T Nagar; 40 Sambandamoorthy Street; 47 B CMR Road and 357 Anna Nagar, 6.30 a.m. and 5.30 p.m.

GENERAL

Madurai Corporation: Art expo on the theme ‘Art from waste’, Vice-Chancellor of Tamil Nadu Open University K. Parthasarathy speaks, Corporation Commissioner S. Visakan addresses, MADITSSIA Auditorium, 4 p.m.

Indira Gandhi National Open University: 33rd convocation, Vice-Chancellor of Mother Teresa Women’s University Vaidehi Vijayakumar is the guest of honour, 12 noon.

Kaviarasu Kannadasan Narpani Mandram: Thillaiadi Valliammai and Vaidyanatha Iyer death anniversary meeting, R. Chokkalingam, Mandram president presides, 114/2 Tirupparankundram Road, 8.50 a.m.

Madurai Productivity Council: Productivity Week celebrations; workshop on ‘Quality concepts’ by M. Sankarasubramanian, Director, Quality Circle Forum of India, Secunderabad, Council Hall, 9.30 a.m.

The American College: Play on Christopher Marlowe’s ‘Doctor Faustus’, college premises, 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Thiagarajar College: Panel discussion on Union Budget 2020, college premises, 10 a.m.

NMS SVN College: Lecture on ‘Economics of advertising’, former Academic Coordinator, Department of Advertising and Public Relations, DDE, Madurai Kamaraj University, D. Joseph D’souza speaks, college premises 1 p.m.

TOPKIDS: Counselling, All-Women Police Station (South), 10 a.m.

Alcoholics Anonymous: Meeting, Holy Redeemers Church, Periyar bus stand, 7 a.m.; A.G. Church, Gomathipuram; and Quality Care Hospital, Ellis Nagar, 7 p.m.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 16, 2020 8:45:37 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Madurai/madurai-today-for-monday-feb-17/article30836027.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY