MADURAI TODAY FOR FRIDAY

RELIGION

Selva Vinayagar Temple: Discourse on ‘Kamban Kaviamudham’ by P. Balakrishnan, Railway Colony, 7 p.m.

Ramakrishna Math: Yoga class 6 a.m.; bhajan and aarathi, New Natham Road, 6.30 p.m.

Thiruvalluvar Mandram: Discourse on ‘Thirumanthiram’ by A.K.S. Thirumavalavan, Sakti Velammal Nagar, S.S. Colony, 5 p.m.

Chinmaya Mission: Discourse on Srimad Bagavatham in Tamil by Swami Sivayogananda, Doak Nagar, 10.45 a.m.

Sri Swami Tatwananda Ashram: Upanishad class by Swami Samanandar, 164 South Veli Street, 6.45 p.m.

Shri Maharudhra Mahayagna Committee Trust: Adhirudhra mahayagnam, mahanyasam 7 a.m.; Sri Rudhra japam 9 a.m.; deeparadhana 11.30 a.m.; prasadam 12 noon; Sri Rudhra kramarchana 4 p.m.; deeparatha and prasadam, T.S. Rajam Auditorium, 5 p.m.

CULTURE

Sri Sathguru Sangeetha Samajam and Madurai Athiruthra Mahayagna Committee: Discourse on ‘Unmaiyum Unarvum’ by Omkarananda Swami, Lakshmi Sundaram Hall, 6.30 p.m.

International Sivananda Yoga Vedanta Centre: Yoga and meditation classes; 444 KK Nagar East Ninth Street, 6 a.m., 6.30 p.m., and 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. (for women).

Prajapita Brahmakumaris Ishwariya Vishwa Vidyalaya: Free rajayoga meditation classes; 36 Meenakshi Nagar, P and T Nagar; 40 Sambandamoorthy Street; 47 B CMR Road and 357Anna Nagar, 6.30 a.m. and 5.30 p.m.

GENERAL

Thiagarajar College: Department of English conducts Shaw’s ‘Arms and The Man’, Tholkappiar Hall, 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.; Dept. of Psychology: Lecture on ‘Practical approach to research’, Dr. M. Kannan, Director, M.S. Chellamuthu Trust & Research Foundation, speaks, Diamond Jubilee Hall, 3.30 p.m.

Yadava College: Blood donation camp organised with Government Rajaji Hospital and HDFC Bank, Principal (in-charge) M. Sekar presides, Dr. Nagendran Yadav Auditorium, 10 a.m.

SOCO Trust: 15-day training course on ‘Human rights for women students,’ advocate Balasundari, member, Juvenile Justice Board, speaks, Justice V.R. Krishna Iyer Community Hall, KK Nagar, 4 p.m.

The Institution of Engineers: Celebration of Energy Conservation Day, V. Saravanan of Thiagarajar College of Engineering speaks, Silver Jubilee Hall, Surveyor Colony, 6 p.m.

Mannar Thirumalai Naicker College: Bharathiar vizha, R. Chitra of Sourashtra College, chief guest, speaks on ‘Bharathiye Saarathy’, Moorthy Naidu Andal Ammal Hall, 12 noon.

Solaimalai College of Engineering: Inauguration of two-day workshop on ‘Innovative teaching and learning techniques’, by R. Rudramoorthy, Director, PSG-CARE, chairman VSP Solamalai Pitchai presides, auditorium, 10 a.m.

Mangayarkarasi College of Arts & Science for Women: Department of English conducts Phoenix 2K19 inter-collegiate meet, M. Devi Chandra of Government Arts College, Melur, guest speaker, college premises, 10 a.m.

Madurai Institute of Social Sciences: Valedictory function of three-day training programme on ‘Special care for children affected by drug abuse for teachers and counsellors,’ R. Swaminathan, Chief Educational Officer, chief guest, founder DVP Raja presides, Alagarkoil campus, 3 p.m.

S. Vellaichamy Nadar College: Department of Commerce conducts old age home visit, Annai Theresa Home, opp Fatima College, 9.30 a.m.

Adhyaphana School: Workshop on awareness of ‘Cyber safety’ by Madurai City Police (Cyber Crime Cell), school campus, 10 a.m.

Rotary Club of Madurai West: Official visit of District Governor A. Zameer Pasha, Hotel Fortune Pandiyan, 5.45 p.m.

Gandhi Memorial Museum: Training programme on village industries - soap making, 2 p.m.; inauguration of certificate course in spoken Hindi by R. Natarajan, Education Officer, museum campus, 5.15 p.m.

Association of Madurai Civil Engineers: Inauguration of three-day expo of building materials, architecture and interior designs, Revenue Minister R.B. Udhayakumar, chief guest, MLA S.S. Saravanan presides, Ida Scudder Trade Centre, Ring Road, 12 noon.

Kappalur Industrialists’ Association: Inauguration of project green Kappalur, Minister R.B. Udhayakumar, chief guest, president P.N. Raghunatha Raja presides, Association Meeting Hall, Kappalur 10 a.m.

Institute of Gandhian Studies and Research: Yoga class by R. Devadoss, Government Correctional Home, 6 p.m.

New Century Book House: 34th Annual Book Expo, No 79-80 West Tower Street, 9.30 a.m.

Alcoholics Anonymous: Meeting, Cathedral Church, behind OCPM HSS; Divine Group, Corporation Colony stop, Avaniapuram; and Hope Group, Maniyammai School North Masi Street, 7 p.m.