MADURAI TODAY FOR FRIDAY

RELIGION

Selva Vinayagar Temple: Discourse on ‘Kamban Kaviamudham’ by Cherai Balakrishnan, Railway Colony, 7 p.m.

Ramakrishna Math: Yoga class 6 a.m.; aarathi and bhajan, New Natham Road, 6.30 p.m.

Panniru Thirumurai Mandram: Abirami Anthaathi parayanam, Adi Street, 6 p.m.

Thiruvalluvar Mandram: Discourse on ‘Thirumanthiram’ by A.K.S. Thirumavalavan, Sakti Velammal Nagar, S.S. Colony, 5 p.m.

Chinmaya Mission: Discourse on ‘Srimad Bhagavatham’ in Tamil by Swami Sivayogananda, Doak Nagar, 10.45 a.m.

St. Xavier’s Choultry Trust: 87th anniversary celebrations, East Madurai Station Road, 7 p.m.

CULTURE

Akila Bharatiya Sanyasees Sangam: Vaigai Peruvizha - 2019, special aarathi, Puttuthope Padithurai, Arapalayam Cross, 5 p.m.

International Sivananda Yoga Vedanta Centre: Yoga and meditation classes; 444 KK Nagar East Ninth Street, 6 a.m., 6.30 p.m., and 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. (for women).

Prajapita Brahmakumaris Ishwariya Vishwa Vidyalaya: Free rajayoga meditation classes; 36 Meenakshi Nagar, P and T Nagar; 40 Sambandamoorthy Street; 47 B CMR Road and 357 Anna Nagar, 6.30 a.m. and 5.30 p.m.

GENERAL

Thiagarajar College of Engineering: Inauguration of T.S. Srinivasan Centre for Automotive Research, TVS Motor Company chairman and managing director Venu Srinivasan, chief guest, TCE chairman and correspondent Karumuttu T. Kannan presides, TCE campus, 9 a.m.

Vivekananda College: Department of English conducts English enrichment camp for first year UG students, Tiruvedakam West, 9.45 a.m.

Lady Doak College: Department of Social Sciences conducts Dr. Elizabeth George Memorial Endowment Lecture, Dr. Starlin Vijay Mythiri, psychiatrist, Hyderabad, speaks, Betty Chinnaiah Multimedia Theatre, 9.15 a.m.

St. Mary’s Higher Secondary School: 111th school annual day celebrations and inauguration of Dr. Balraj G. Sokkappa Science Centre, Dr. S. Uma Sankar, District Collector, Bankura, West Bengal, chief guest; R. Swaminathan, Chief Educational Officer, guest of honour, N. Jegatheesan, president, Tamil Nadu Chamber of Commerce and Industry, felicitates, 4.30 p.m.

Amudham Matric Higher Secondary School: Annual Kids Fiesta - 2019, R.S. Ranjani, correspondent, Suriya Nursery & Primary School, Avaniapuram, distributes prizes, 9 a.m.

Rotary Club of Madurai West & Madurai NextGen: Advocate Kanimozhi Mathi speaks, J.C. Residency, 6 p.m.

New Century Book House: 34th National Book Expo, 79-80 West Tower Street, 9.30 a.m.

Alcoholics Anonymous: Meeting, Cathedral Church, behind OCPM, Corporation Colony stop, Avaniapuram, and Maniyammai School, North Masi Street, 7 p.m.

