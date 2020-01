MADURAI TODAY FOR FRIDAY (JAN. 17)

RELIGION

Selva Vinayagar Temple: Theipirai Ashtami, Railway Colony, 5 p.m.

Ramakrishna Math: Yoga class 6 a.m.; bhajan and aarathi, New Natham Road, 6.30 p.m.

Thiruvalluvar Mandram: Discourse on ‘Thirumanthiram’ by A.K.S. Thirumavalavan, Sakti Velammal Nagar, S.S. Colony, 5 p.m.

Swami Tatwananda Ashram: Upanishad class by Swami Samanandar, Kuttiah Swami Math, No. 164 South Veli Street, 6.45 p.m.

CULTURE

International Sivananda Yoga Vedanta Centre: Yoga classes; 444 KK Nagar East Ninth Street, 6 a.m., 6.30 p.m., and 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. (for women).

Prajapita Brahmakumaris Ishwariya Vishwa Vidyalaya: Free rajayoga meditation classes; 36 Meenakshi Nagar, P and T Nagar; 40 Sambandamoorthy Street; 47 B CMR Road, and 357 Anna Nagar, 6.30 a.m. and 5.30 p.m.

GENERAL

The American College: DST-Inspire Science Camp, Main Hall, 9 a.m.

Madurai Startup Weekend: Techstars Startup, Sethuraman Sathappan, COO-Emirates, NBD-India, delivers keynote address, Dotcom Infoway, opp. Ambiga Theatre, Anna Nagar, 5.30 p.m.

Tamil Nadu Sirupaanmai Makkal Nala Kuzhu: Seminar on ‘Citizenship Amendment Act’, State vice-president N. Nanmaran, ex-MLA, presides, MUTA Hall, 5.30 p.m.

Vidiyal: Movie Club, Kennet Nagar, Muthupatti, 9.30 a.m.; medical check-up for Vidiyal children, Rethinapuram, 5.30 p.m.

Rotary Club of Madurai West: ‘Pongal Paattu Arangam’, Savithri Mahalakshmi, chief guest, JC Residency, 6 p.m.

Alcoholics Anonymous: Meeting, Cathedral Church, behind OCPM School; Love Divine Group, Avaniapuram; Hope Group, Maniammai School, North Masi Street, 7 p.m.