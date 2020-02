Madurai Today for Friday (Feb. 28)

27 February 2020 20:52 IST

RELIGION

Selva Vinayagar Temple: Discourse on ‘Kamban Kaviamutham’ by P. Balakrishnan, Railway Colony, 7 p.m.

Laymen’s Evangelical Fellowship: Revival meetings, Jayanth Samuel, Medical Missionary, Chennai, and K.C. Franklin, Medical Missionary, Mettupalayam, speakers; St John’s Methodist Church Parish Hall, Mahatma Gandhi Nagar, 6 p.m.

Thiruvalluvar Mandram: Discourse on ‘Tirumandiram’ by A.K.S. Tirumavalavan, Sakti Velammal Nagar, S.S. Colony, 5 p.m.

CULTURE

Tamil Isai Sangam: 45th annual music festival; vocal concert by N. Venkata Krishnan, 5.15 p.m.; Subashri Sasidharan and Vidhushi Ranjani Sivakumar present ‘Mahakavi Magathuvam’, Rajah Muthiah Mandram, 6.45 p.m.

International Sivananda Yoga Vedanta Centre: Yoga and meditation classes; 444 KK Nagar East Ninth Street, 6 a.m., 6.30 p.m., and 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.(for women).

Prajapita Brahmakumaris Ishwariya Vishwa Vidyalaya: Free rajayoga meditation classes; 36 Meenakshi Nagar, P and T Nagar; 40 Sambandamoorthy Street; 47 B CMR Road and 357Anna Nagar, 6.30 a.m. and 5.30 p.m.

GENERAL

Vivekananda College: The National Science Day celebrations, keynote address by Packiyaraj Reumal, overseas youth post-doctoral research fellow, Department of Physics and Opto-Electronics, Shenzhen University, China, Tiruvedakam West, 9.40 a.m.

Thiagarajar College: ‘LITERARIA 2020’, State-level inter-collegiate students’ literary contest, keynote address by S. Prabahar, Professor, Department of English, Manonmaniam Sundaranar University, Kamarajar Salai, 9.30 a.m.

Sri Meenakshi Government Arts College for Women: 56th Sports Day, District Sports and Youth Welfare Officer N. Lenin and PWD Executive Engineer K. Ashok, chief guests, Goripalayam, 8.30 a.m.

Sourashtra College: Certificate course on ‘Tally’, presidential address by Principal L.P. Ramalingam, Vilachery, 1.30 p.m.

Yadava College: P.S. Karuppaiah- Muniammal Endowment Lecture, former Principal P. Alagesan delivers a lecture on ‘Bio-diversity and its conservation’, Tiruppalai, 10.30 a.m.

Sethu Institute of Technology: ‘SIT turns pink’, entrepreneur Jafreen Javid, guest of honour, Pulloor, 10 a.m.

Abinaya Happiness Montessori Play School: 13th Annual Day celebrations, Anandha Mahal, Bastin Nagar, 4 p.m.

Madurai Corporation Teacher’s Welfare Association: Mupperum vizha, special address by Corporation Commissioner S. Visakan, Thiru.Vi.Ka. Higher Secondary School, Thathaneri, 5 p.m.

Saraswathi Narayanan College: 54th Graduation Day, K.S. Muthupandian, Pay and Accounts Officer, Madurai, chief guest, Perungudi, 4 p.m.

NMSS Vellaichamy Nadar College: Health awareness programme, keynote address by B. Servaramuthu, Head, Department of Chemistry, Vivekananda College, Nagamalai, 9.30 a.m.

Rotary Club of Madurai West: S. Muthulakshmi delivers a lecture on ‘Peace and conflict resolution’, JC Residency, Chinna Chokkikulam, 6.30 p.m.

Alcoholics Anonymous: Meeting, Cathedral Church, behind OCPM School, Narimedu; Corporation Colony, Stop: Avaniapuram; and Maniammai School, North Masi Street, 7 p.m.