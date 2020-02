MADURAI TODAY (Feb. 6)

RELIGION

Selva Vinayagar Temple: Pradosha puja, utsava purappadu, Railway Colony, 5 p.m.

Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple: Float festival, 10th day events, deity procession, Chithirai Streets, 9 a.m. and 7 p.m.

Solaimalai Sri Murugan Temple: Seventh day events, yaga sala puja, 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.; deity procession, 11.30 a.m. and 6 p.m.

Chinmaya Mission: Discourse on Bhagavatam in Tamil by Swami Sivayogananda, Doak Nagar, 10.45 a.m.

Thiruvalluvar Mandram: Discourse on Thiruvarutpa by M. Vijayaraman, Sakti Velammal Nagar, S.S. Colony, 5 p.m.

CULTURE

International Sivananda Yoga Vedanta Centre: Yoga and meditation classes; 444 KK Nagar East Ninth Street, 6 a.m., 6.30 p.m., and 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. (for women).

Prajapita Brahmakumaris Ishwariya Vishwa Vidyalaya: Free rajayoga meditation classes; 36 Meenakshi Nagar, P and T Nagar; 40 Sambandamoorthy Street; 47 B CMR Road and 357 Anna Nagar, 6.30 a.m. and 5.30 p.m.

GENERAL

Aishwaryam Trust: Fifth anniversary celebrations, Collector T. G. Vinay, chief guest, Athaisivan Nagar, Vilachery, 10 a.m.

The American College: Sports meet, Corporation Commissioner S. Visakan distributes prizes, college premises, 3 p.m.

SLS MAVMM. Ayira Vaisyar College: Readers’ Forum meeting, college premises, 2.30 p.m.

Fatima College: Leprosy camp, Palamedu Primary Health Centre, 8 a.m.

Madurai Sivakasi Nadars Pioneer Meenakshi Women’s College: NSS camp; talk on ‘Ideals of living’ by B. Velmurugan, Director, Thoimai Vizhigal Trust, Poovanthi, 9 a.m.

Thiagarajar College: Book fair, Tholkappiar Hall, 10 a.m.

Rotary Club of Madurai Next Gen: Discussion on Union Budget 2020, J.C. Residency, 7.15 p.m.

Sarvodaya Illakiya Pannai: 35th book fair, No. 32/1 West Veli Street, 10 a.m.

Alcoholics Anonymous: Meeting, Dheep Hospital, K. Pudur; Kalangarai Vilakkam Church, West Anupanadi; and Rosary Church, Town Hall Road, 7 p.m.