Madurai Today -August 3, 2019

RELIGION

Selva Vinayagar Temple: Aadi Pooram puja, 11 a.m.; discourse on ‘Tiruvarutpa’ by M. Vijayaraman, Railway Colony, 7 p.m.

Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple: Thevaram-Tiruvasagam classes, Tirukkalyana Mandapam, 5 p.m.

United Vaishnavites Sabha: Discourse on ‘Vishnu Sahasranamam’ by Thentirupperai Aravindalochanan, Madanagopalaswamy Temple, West Masi Street, 6.30 p.m.

Panniru Tirumurai Mandram: Discourse on ‘Tiruppugazh’ by N. S. Sundararaman, Dandayuthapaniswamy Temple, Iravadanallur, 5 p.m.

Ramakrishna Mutt: Discourse on ‘Divyaprabandam’ by S. Kaliamurthy, 5.45 p.m.; bhajan and aarathi, New Natham Road, 6.30 p.m.

Tiruvalluvar Mandram: Discourse on ‘Tirumurai’ by R. Uma Rani, Sakthi Velammal Nagar, S. S. Colony, 5 p.m.

CULTURE

International Sivananda Yoga Vedanta Centre: Yoga and meditation classes; 444 KK Nagar East Ninth Street, 6 a.m., 6.30 p.m., 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. (for women)

Prajapita Brahmakumaris Ishwariya Vishwa Vidyalaya: Free rajayoga meditation classes; 36 Meenakshi Nagar, P and T Nagar; 40 Sambandamoorthy Street; 47 B CMR Road and 357 Anna Nagar, 6.30 a.m. and 5.30 p.m.

Akila Bharatiya Sanyasis Sangam: Vaigai Peruvizha 2019; Siddhars’ conference; O. Panneerselvam, Deputy Chief Minister, addresses; Rajakumar of Brahmarishimalai presides, 9 a.m.; Samarasa Suththa Sanmarga Sangam conference; discourse on ‘History of Vallalar’ by Rama. Pandurangan, 4 p.m.; address by Balaprajapathu Adigal of Samithoppu, 6.10 p.m.; aarathi, 6.30 p.m.; cultural programme, Puttu Thoppu, 7 p.m.

Turning Point: Inauguration of ‘Oru Oorula,’ Madurai Children’s Literary Festival, by Premila Paul, 8.30 a.m.; book launch, 9 a.m.; leather puppet show, 10.30 a.m.; quiz, 11.30 a.m.; musical drama, 12.30 p.m.; Pon. Harichandran speaks on ‘Folk tales of Madurai kingdom,’ American College, 2 p.m.

GENERAL

American College: Workshop on ‘Website development;’ J. K. Depak Keynes of Blaze Web Services addresses, 9.30 a.m.

Velammal College of Engineering and Technology: Inauguration of national seminar on ‘Antenna design for 5G test beds’ by P. Hanumantha Rao of Sameer Centre for Electromagnetics; M. V. Muthuramalingam, chairman, Velammal Educational Trust, presides, 10 a.m.; workshop on ‘Android App development,’ Viraganoor, 10 a.m.

Dhan Academy: Inauguration of programme in ‘Development management’ by J. Karthikeyan, Principal, Mangayarkarasi College of Engineering; M. P. Vasimalai, Executive Director, Dhan Foundation, presides, T. Malaipatti, 10.30 a.m.

Sourashtra Chamber of Commerce: Inauguration of Sourashtra Industrial Trade Conference by Vibhavari Dave, Minister for Women and Child Welfare, Gujarat; P. K. Ashok Babu, Regional Passport Officer, addresses, Raja Muthiah Mandram, 5 p.m.

Alcoholics Anonymous: Meeting; Ahana Hospital, Anna Bus Stand; Quality Care Hospital, Ellis Nagar, and R. C. School, Palanganatham, 7 p.m.