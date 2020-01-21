‘Madurai to Usilampatti train services by February’

Train services on Madurai-Usilampatti broadgauge section will begin by February-end, according to Madurai MP Su. Venkatesan .

In a statement, Mr. Venkatesan said Madurai Divisional Railway Manager V.R. Lenin came out with the assurance when he met him on Tuesday with a charter of demands.

The Commissioner of Railway Safety would inspect the BG section on Thursday and Friday.

Also, train services up to Bodi would be extended in the next four months, the DRM told him.

The Divisional Railway Manager also said he would consider the Madurai MPs demand that the passenger reservation centre functioning at Tallakulam should not be closed, but continue to be operated for the benefit of passengers living in northern parts of the temple city.

Mr. Venkatesan had demanded that Antyodaya Express be provided with stoppage at Koodal Nagar railway station and the Dindigul-Karaikal train service be extended up to Madurai.

The bi-weekly Madurai-Chennai Central Duronto Express being operated via Salem should be made a daily train and operated via Tiruchi and Villupuram for making the services more beneficial to passengers.

Mr. Venkatesan also wanted regularisation of services of a special train being operated between Rameswaram and Coimbatore.