Madurai to host trans-film festival in August

June 04, 2023 07:21 pm | Updated 07:21 pm IST - MADURAI

For the transgender community in Madurai, August is the month that the strobe lights train on their lifestyle. What started as a small experiment in 2018, ‘The Trans Film Awards’ has now entered its fourth year and has grown into a mega platform. For the first time it has gone beyond Tamil and is inviting entries from Kannada, Telugu and Malayalam short-film directors.

Priya Babu, Managing Trustee of Transgender Resource Centre, and the force behind the film festival says, “Though the government has done much and a slow transformation is taking place in the society, there are still voids that have to be filled.”

“Media is a strong tool to help bring about a change in the way society looks at us, the reason why we hit upon the idea of organising the film festival. We’ve received good support and encouragement for our endeavour,” she says.

During the first three seasons, more than 60 films have been screened and some of the prize winners have gone on to become directors in mainstream cinema. “More than 20 transgender artistes have acted in these movies and in one season we screened films by two transgender directors,” she adds.

But as Priya Babu says, more than the show, it is the precursor to the event that brings about the much-needed change. One can see a healthy interaction between the transgender community and the society right from conceptualisation, arrangements and bringing the show to the stage.

“It is for this reason that we are happy that American College in Madurai has provided us a platform to host the film festival.

It is for this dialogue that the doors of the research centre which has about 200 books, umpteen paper clippings, and government orders are always open.

Having signed an MoU with Mannar College and SVN College in Madurai and Holy Cross College in Tiruchi, the Transgender Research Centre hopes to make a transformational change in the society.

As the work begins to host the film festival from August 17 to 19, there are interns like Garima from Maharashtra, a student of IIT-Madras, who says she came here to see in close quarters the integration taking place due to the State’s acceptance and support for the community.

For Dharshini, a MSW student from Fatima College, the internship has helped her understand more about the problems the transgenders face to get acceptance in the society.

And when the curtains go up on August 17, for the 450 transwoman and 700 transmen in Madurai, the society would be a more welcoming place.